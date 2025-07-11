Harvard and Stanford gut doctor explains white rice is 'not the villain': Here's how to actually eat it in a healthy way

According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and 'Harvard and Stanford trained expert', white rice can be part of a healthy diet when consumed in moderation. He shared some tips for healthier white rice consumption in an Instagram post on July 10, titled 'I’m a gut doctor and here are 9 things I refuse to gatekeep about everyday foods. “Save this post — you’ll want to come back to it,” he wrote in his caption. Also read | 6 healthy food swaps to support good gut health: Alternatives to white bread, ice creams, sugary beverages and more White rice is not unhealthy, but are you eating it right? Here's what you should know. (Freepik)

White rice is primarily composed of carbohydrates. But, in the post, Dr Sethi shared how white rice 'acts like fibre' when cooled down and eaten. He also explained how good old plain dahi or yoghurt 'is better than probiotic drinks'.

Here's everything Dr Sethi shared that could support your gut health:

1. Bananas (slightly green ones) are a gut win

“They are rich in resistant starch, a prebiotic that feeds your good gut bacteria without spiking your blood sugar. Overripe (banana) equals to mostly sugar,” he said.

2. Coffee can help your gut or hurt it

He added, “It (coffee) boosts motility and feeds beneficial microbes. But too much (or on an empty stomach) can trigger reflux, anxiety and loose stools.”

3. Spices aren't just flavour, they're medicine

“Turmeric, ginger, and fennel reduce inflammation, support digestion, and protect your gut lining. I take all three daily,” he said.

4. Plain yoghurt is better than probiotic drinks

He added, “Real fermented foods like plain yoghurt, kefir or sauerkraut offer diverse strains, without the added sugar that feeds bad bacteria.”

5. White rice isn't the villain

Dr Sethi explained, “If you cool it first (that is). Cooled rice forms resistant starch, which acts like fibre and supports your microbiome. It is why leftover rice is often easier to digest.”

6. Berries are gut gold

“Blueberries, raspberries and pomegranate reduce oxidative stress and feed good bacteria, far better than most probiotic capsules,” he said.

7. Chia and basil seeds give gut fibre boost

“They absorb water, form a gel in your gut and support smooth digestion. Great for regularity and feeding beneficial microbes,” he added.

8. How you eat matters as much as what you eat

According to Dr Sethi, “Eating too fast, being stressed or being distracted can blunt digestion, cause bloating and mess with your gut-brain axis. Slow down.”

9. Your gut loves routine

“Irregular eating, sleeping, and bathroom habits throw off your microbiome. Your gut thrives on rhythm, not chaos,” he concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.