Plant-based protein powder: 10 best options for daily nutrition and overall fitness
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 11:00 am IST
Plant-based protein powders offer a natural, sustainable way to support daily nutrition, muscle recovery, and overall fitness.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein View Details
|
|
|
|
Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Protein Supplement For Men & Women (Chocolate Flavour -1000 Gm) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder For Men View Details
|
|
|
|
Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Plant Protein Powder, Ranked Best Vegan Protein by Independent Scientific Research, Easy to Digest, Unflavoured with 25g Plant Based Protein, No Added Sugar, 250g View Details
|
₹534
|
|
|
MYHERB Plant Protein Powder | Pea And Brown Rice Protein Powder | High Protein Powder | 27 gm Protien,21 Vital,6 gm BCCAs |Sugar Free|For Men,Women (1 kg (Pack of 1), Chocolate) View Details
|
₹1,200
|
|
|
Fast&Up Plant Protein Powder with Rich Chocolate Flavour | Pea Isolate & Rice Protein | 26gm Protein Per Serve | Complete Amino Acids with 4.6g BCAA | Smooth & Tasty with No Added Sugar | Easy to Digest | Tested & Certified, 1kg Pouch View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
Sparkfusion Plant Protein Powder| Isolated Pea & Brown Rice Protein|25 gm Protein & All Essential Amino Acids|Easy To Digest|For Active Lifestyle For Men & Women Triple Chocolate Flavour 500 gm View Details
|
₹562
|
|
|
Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Vegan Protein Powder, Ranked Best Vegan Protein by Independent Scientific Research, European Pea Protein Isolate & Pumpkin Seed, Easy to Digest Chocolate Flavour with 25g Plant Based Protein,770g View Details
|
₹1,727
|
|
|
OZiva Bioactive Plant Protein (Chocolate) 500g | 25g Protein,5.5 BCAA| Pea Isolate| Plant based Protein Powder for Women & Men | Essential Amino Acids| Vegan Protein supplement, Clean, Sugar free. View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Wellbeing Nutrition Organic Vegan Plant Protein Isolate| 22g Protein, 5g BCAA, 3B CFU Probiotics, Digestive Enzyme, 3g Fiber, Alkalizing Green| NO Bloat, Easy to Digest| French Vanilla Caramel 500gm View Details
|
₹1,197
|
|
View More Products