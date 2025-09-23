Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Price drop on MuscleBlaze protein: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE with up to 40% off

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 11:00 am IST

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers incredible deals on protein powders, with discounts of up to 40% off across other popular brands.

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Isolate (Unflavoured, 2kg) | 27g Protein per Scoop | Easy to Digest View Details checkDetails

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder View Details checkDetails

MuscleBlaze Beginners Whey Protein, No Added Sugar, Faster Muscle Recovery & Improved Strength (Chocolate, 500 g / 1.1 lb) View Details checkDetails

MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein Concentrate (Unflavoured, 1kg) | Light & Clean Protein | Easy to Digest View Details checkDetails

MuscleBlaze Super Gainer Xxl Powder View Details checkDetails

MuscleBlaze Beginners Protein (Jar Pack), Whey Supplement, No Added Sugar, Faster Muscle Recovery & Improved Strength (Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) with 600 ml Shaker (Combo Pack) View Details checkDetails

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Protein PR Powder with 30g Protein, 3g Creatine Monohydrate & 50mg AstraGin (Molten Chocolate Cake, 1kg / 2.2lbs) | Trustified Gold Certified View Details checkDetails

MuscleBlaze Whey Energy (Chocolate, 1kg / 2.2lbs) | 24g Protein, 100% Whey Protein Blend, Added Digestive Enzymes View Details checkDetails

Staying fit often feels expensive, especially when it comes to buying quality protein supplements that are essential for strength and recovery. The cost can quickly add up, making consistent nutrition challenging for many. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale changes that by offering up to 40% off on MuscleBlaze protein. It’s the ideal time to stock up on products that support your fitness goals without exceeding your budget.

Up to 40% off on MuscleBlaze protein at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.
Up to 40% off on MuscleBlaze protein at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. (AI generated)

From daily nutrition to post-workout recovery, these discounted options make maintaining health more budget-friendly. Since the offers are live only for a limited period, this is the right moment to grab your protein before prices return to normal.

 

Top deal for you on protein:

 

Top picks of MuscleBlaze protein you should not miss:

1.

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Isolate (Unflavoured, 2kg) | 27g Protein per Scoop | Easy to Digest
MuscleBlaze 100% clean raw whey protein isolate (unflavoured, 2kg) offers 27g protein per scoop for serious fitness enthusiasts. With easy digestion and no added flavours, it’s ideal for athletes, bodybuilders, and anyone aiming to build lean muscle, improve recovery, and maintain a clean nutrition routine for those wanting pure, high-quality protein support.

2.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder
MuscleBlaze biozyme performance whey protein (rich chocolate, 2kg) sets itself apart with its clinically validated Biozyme technology, proven to deliver 50% higher protein absorption. Each scoop packs 25g of high-quality protein to maximise muscle repair and growth. Its smooth chocolate taste and superior absorption offer a unique blend of flavour and performance for fitness-focused individuals.

3.

MuscleBlaze Beginner's Whey Protein, No Added Sugar, Faster Muscle Recovery & Improved Strength (Chocolate, 500 g / 1.1 lb)
MuscleBlaze beginner’s whey protein (chocolate, 500g) is a must-have for anyone starting their fitness journey. With no added sugar, it supports faster recovery and improved strength. Each serving helps meet daily protein needs, making it easier to maintain consistent nutrition. Ideal for beginners, it provides a balanced boost to build muscle and stay on track with fitness goals.

4.

MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein Concentrate (Unflavoured, 1kg) | Light & Clean Protein | Easy to Digest
MuscleBlaze raw whey protein concentrate (unflavoured, 1kg) is a light and clean source of protein, perfect for daily use. It provides pure nutrition to support muscle recovery and strength, with easy digestion and no added flavours or additives. An excellent choice for those seeking simplicity, it helps maintain a balanced protein intake without unnecessary extras.

5.

MuscleBlaze Super Gainer Xxl Powder
MuscleBlaze super gainer XXL powder (chocolate, 2kg) is designed for individuals aiming to build muscle mass and strength. Packed with high-quality protein and essential nutrients, it supports faster recovery and weight gain goals. Each serving fuels intense workouts and aids in meeting higher calorie requirements. Its rich chocolate flavour combines great taste with powerful nutrition for effective results.

6.

MuscleBlaze Beginner's Protein (Jar Pack), Whey Supplement, No Added Sugar, Faster Muscle Recovery & Improved Strength (Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) with 600 ml Shaker (Combo Pack)
MuscleBlaze beginner’s protein (chocolate, 1kg) with 600ml shaker combo is perfect for those starting fitness. With no added sugar, it delivers clean nutrition to support faster muscle recovery after workouts. Each serving provides essential protein for rebuilding strength and reducing fatigue. The included shaker ensures smooth blends, making it a convenient and practical choice for daily nutrition.

7.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Protein PR Powder with 30g Protein, 3g Creatine Monohydrate & 50mg AstraGin (Molten Chocolate Cake, 1kg / 2.2lbs) | Trustified Gold Certified
MuscleBlaze biozyme whey protein PR (molten chocolate cake, 1kg) offers a unique blend of 30g protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, and 50mg AstraGin per scoop, enhancing nutrient absorption and workout results. Trustified Gold-certified, it promotes quicker recovery, improved strength, and lean muscle development. This specialised formula sets it apart, delivering performance-focused nutrition for dedicated fitness enthusiasts.

 

8.

MuscleBlaze Whey Energy (Chocolate, 1kg / 2.2lbs) | 24g Protein, 100% Whey Protein Blend, Added Digestive Enzymes
MuscleBlaze whey energy (chocolate, 1kg) delivers 24g of high-quality protein per serving from a 100% whey blend. Enhanced with digestive enzymes, it ensures better absorption and gentle digestion, making it easier on the stomach. Ideal for supporting muscle growth, recovery, and daily protein requirements, this protein is a wise choice for those seeking adequate nutrition with improved digestibility.

 

  • Who should use MuscleBlaze protein supplements?

    MuscleBlaze proteins are suitable for beginners, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts looking to support muscle growth, recovery, and daily protein intake.

  • How much protein does each serving provide?

    Depending on the variant, servings provide 24–30g of high-quality protein to meet your daily nutrition needs.

  • Are MuscleBlaze proteins easy to digest?

    Yes, many variants include digestive enzymes or are light and clean, making them gentle on the stomach and easy to absorb.

  • Can I use MuscleBlaze protein for weight gain?

    Yes, options like Super Gainer XXL are designed to support healthy weight gain and muscle mass increase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

