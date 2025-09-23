Price drop on MuscleBlaze protein: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE with up to 40% off
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 11:00 am IST
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers incredible deals on protein powders, with discounts of up to 40% off across other popular brands.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details
|
₹2,408
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Isolate (Unflavoured, 2kg) | 27g Protein per Scoop | Easy to Digest View Details
|
₹7,119
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder View Details
|
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze Beginners Whey Protein, No Added Sugar, Faster Muscle Recovery & Improved Strength (Chocolate, 500 g / 1.1 lb) View Details
|
₹759
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein Concentrate (Unflavoured, 1kg) | Light & Clean Protein | Easy to Digest View Details
|
₹1,869
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze Super Gainer Xxl Powder View Details
|
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze Beginners Protein (Jar Pack), Whey Supplement, No Added Sugar, Faster Muscle Recovery & Improved Strength (Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) with 600 ml Shaker (Combo Pack) View Details
|
₹1,549
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Protein PR Powder with 30g Protein, 3g Creatine Monohydrate & 50mg AstraGin (Molten Chocolate Cake, 1kg / 2.2lbs) | Trustified Gold Certified View Details
|
₹2,939
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze Whey Energy (Chocolate, 1kg / 2.2lbs) | 24g Protein, 100% Whey Protein Blend, Added Digestive Enzymes View Details
|
₹1,779
|
|
