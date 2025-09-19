Isolate protein under ₹5000: 7 picks to enhance workout performance and recovery
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 09:00 am IST
Isolate protein powders offer pure, fast-absorbing nutrition for fitness enthusiasts. Explore options under ₹5000 to support muscle repair and performance.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Isopure Whey Protein Isolate Powder with Vitamins for Immune Support & Biotine View Details
|
|
|
|
avvatar ISORICH WHEY PROTEIN | 1Kg | Chocolate Hazelnut Flavour | 28g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate View Details
|
₹4,379
|
|
|
The Whole Truth Whey Protein Isolate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 30g Protein per scoop | 7.3g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Improved Strength, Faster Recovery & Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Isolate (Unflavoured, 1kg) View Details
|
|
|
|
NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate 1kg Vanilla | 28g Protein, 6.4g BCAA | Trustified Certified 100% Authentic Supplement Powder & No Adulteration | Low Carbs, Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder View Details
|
₹2,659
|
|
|
Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate 1kg Bourbon Vanilla | 26g Protein, Clinically Proven Velositol for 2x Muscle Protein Synthesis, 4B CFU Probiotics, Digestive Enzymes, Bloat Free, Easy Digest View Details
|
₹4,272
|
|
|
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate 90% View Details
|
|
|
View More Products