How Sadhguru’s Isha Gramotsavam is turning sports into a way of life in rural India

Sports may begin as a personal interest, influenced by the games people enjoy watching or playing in their leisure time. But it can also become part of a community's cultural rhythm, transcending differences of social identities, strengthening collective identity and gradually evolving into a way of life.



ALSO READ: A spiritual perspective: Sadhguru explains how emotions can influence every part of your life Final volleyball match in front of Adiyogi, Coimbatore. (Picture credit: Isha Outreach) This cultural role of sports is reflected in Isha Gramotsavam, which intends to make sports part of everyday village life, which helps in reviving the collective spirit of rural India. Organised by Isha Outreach, the social development wing of Sadhguru's Isha Foundation, Isha Gramotsavam is referred to as ‘the country’s largest annual rural sports festival.' Its 18th edition, this year, in particular, marks a significant expansion, as the tournament moves beyond the rural regions of southern India to include Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra for the first time.

Isha Gramotsavam is the largest annual rural sports festival. (Picture credit: Isha Outreach)

The scale of this event is grand, as it is expected to bring together more than 80,000 players from over 40,000 villages through nearly 7,000 teams, including 15,000 women. Men will compete in volleyball, while women participate in throwball. Let's take a closer look at how sport is changing village culture and emerging as a catalyst for rural development. What happens when sport enters village culture? The transformative power of sports can be strongly felt in the villages, where it acts as an effective tool for social empowerment and development. When people practise, train, compete, watch and celebrate together, rigid social and gender barriers that impede social cohesion and community development begin to soften. By cutting across differences of caste, gender, and age, the unwavering spirit of sportsmanship is woven into the fabric of community life, and sports becomes a lasting cultural habit, paving the way towards social development in rural regions. Speaking to HT Lifestyle in an interview, Swami Pulaka, national coordinator of Isha Gramotsavam, explained how the sporting culture continues even after the tournament ends, highlighting the lasting impact of the initiative. “Over a period of time, sport has now become part of their (rural) culture. During important village festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Makar Sankranti, the villagers themselves organise volleyball and throwball tournaments,” he said.

Villagers gather to cheer for the teams. (Picture credit: Isha Outreach)

Sport has now become a natural part of life in the villages where Isha Gramotsavam has been conducted, and residents have participated. Most importantly, the initiative is also designed to sustain this involvement over the long term. Pulaka emphasised that Isha Gramotsavam is not a one-time engagement: “We have been conducting it (Isha Gramotsavam) continuously since 2004. Our volunteers remain in regular touch with the players and organise periodic coaching camps to ensure that they continue playing.” This again brings us back to the larger idea of sports acting as a catalyst for development. Substance abuse can become a serious hurdle to rural progress by affecting wellbeing, livelihoods and human potential. Sport, however, constructively addresses this. As villagers become more invested in sportsmanship through active participation in annual events, Pulaka revealed that they often begin to embrace healthier lifestyles on their own to become better players. “Once people begin playing sport, its competitive nature pushes them to improve. If they want to perform better, they start looking at what can help them become stronger players. Adopting a healthy lifestyle and abstaining from drinking and smoking naturally improve their game,” Pulaka said. Another positive side of this initiative is that it encourages participation across age groups, with even women above 65 stepping onto the playing field and challenging ageist stereotypes. Pulaka acknowledged that women initially faced questions about why they were not sticking to traditional gender roles, such as staying at home and cooking for family.

Women break sexist and ageist sterotypes to participate in the events. (Picture credit: Isha Outreach)

Older women, in particular, had to deal with both sexist and ageist attitudes. To make them feel comfortable, Pulaka shared that volunteers first began playing with them inside their homes and living rooms. Once they gained confidence, slowly, they were encouraged to step outside and join others. Today, commendably, there are teams in Isha Gramotsavam where older women play alongside their children and grandchildren, showing how sport can create an inclusive space for intergenerational camaraderie. How do rural sportspersons keep sporting culture alive in villages?

Nandhini and Manikandan are role models. (Picture credit: Isha Outreach)