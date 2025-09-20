Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 starting soon: Get up to 60% off on supplements, fish oil, & more

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 04:00 pm IST

Up to 60% off on health supplements this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. From fish oil to vitamins, grab the top nutritional picks and boost your health.

HealthyHey Nutrition Fish Oil Omega 3 60 Softgel For Women and Men View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Neuherbs Deep Sea Omega 3 Fish Oil - Omega 3 Supplement View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

WOW Life Science Omega-3 Fish Oil 1300 Mg Triple Strength 550Mg Epa 350Mg Dha,Burpless,Mercury Free,Ideal For Keto Diet,1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹849

GET THIS

hk vitals Fish Oil For Men And Women (60 Capsules) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Vitamin D3 600 IU + K2 as MK7 Supplement | Supports Stronger Immunity & Bone & Heart Health | Healthy Heart For Men And Women - 120 Veg Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹591

GET THIS

Briyosis Briyo Vitamin D3 2000 IU - 90 Softgels - For Bone Health, Muscle Function and Immune Support Healthy Bone Function Strong Muscles Boost Immune System for Men/Women View Details checkDetails

₹370

GET THIS

INLIFE Vitamin D3 5000 IU Cholecalciferol with Extra virgin Coconut Oil Supplement View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Now Foods Vitamin D-3 400 IU Pack of 180 Softgels View Details checkDetails

₹620

GET THIS

Centrum Women, WorldS No.1 Multivitamin With Biotin View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Multivitamin Tablets for Women View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Centrum Men Tablet, WorldS No.1 Multivitamin View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Nutrabay Pro Active Multivitamin for Men with Zinc, Magnesium, Vitamin B,C,A,E – Enhances Energy, Immunity & Better Sleep– 60 Veg Capsules | 100% RDA for Viamins & Minerals | Purity Tested Supplement View Details checkDetails

₹249

GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Chelated Magnesium Glycinate Supplement View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Vlado’s Himalayan Organics ZMA (Zinc Magnesium Aspartate & Vitamin B6) For Men And Women | Nighttime Sports Recovery Supplements | Boost Muscle And Bone Strength | Improve Sleep Quality - 120 Vegetarian Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹599

GET THIS

Ace Blend Max Magnesium Glycinate (60 tablets) | 1600mg Triple Complex | 440mg Elemental Magnesium | Calcium, Vegan Vitamin B12 & D3 | Promotes Deep Sleep, Muscle Recovery & Heart Health View Details checkDetails

₹872

GET THIS

Naturaltein Magnesium Glycinate 550mg – Supports Sleep, Brain Relaxation, Muscle Recovery & Heart Health – Enhanced Absorption, No Digestive Distress – 60 Tablets (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹908

GET THIS

Tata 1mg Hair, Skin & Nails Supreme Biotin Capsule with Collagen, Zinc, Iron and Vitamin B, For Men & Women, Pack of 60 View Details checkDetails

₹435

GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Marine Collagen Supplements For Skin & Hair View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+ with Vitamin C and Biotin for Healthy hair, Radiant Skin and Stronger Nails - 60 Tablets (Vegan Supplement) View Details checkDetails

₹1,317

GET THIS

avvatar Whey Protein | 1Kg | Unflavoured | 27g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

GET THIS

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Beginners Whey Protein, No Added Sugar, Faster Muscle Recovery & Improved Strength (Chocolate, 500 g / 1.1 lb) View Details checkDetails

₹849

GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Vitamin C + Zinc | Natural and Organic Immunity Booster | 100% RDA | 1000mg Vitamin C (32 Effervescent Tablets) View Details checkDetails

₹557

GET THIS

Fast&Up Charge Natural Vitamin C - 20 Effervescent Tablets, Amla Extract + Zinc View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

hk vitals Zinc Supplements (60 Tablets) | With Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Multivitamin and Multimineral | Immunity Boosters For Adults View Details checkDetails

₹375

GET THIS
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 starts soon, bringing exciting discounts and unbeatable health and wellness essential offers. It is the perfect opportunity to stock up on high-quality supplements, fish oil, and other nutrition must-haves at up to 60% off. Whether aiming to improve fitness, support immunity, or boost overall well-being, this sale ensures you don’t have to compromise on quality while saving big. In this guide, we bring you the best deals on supplement. Explore these options, and invest in your health at the best prices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 starting soon: Get up to 60% on supplements(Canva )
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 starting soon: Get up to 60% on supplements(Canva )

Before you buy supplements, it is important to be aware that doctors advise medical consultation before adding any nutraceutical to your diet whether or not you have any medical condition.

 

Best supplements picks with up to 60% off

 

Fish oil supplements

Fish oil supplements are rich in omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), which support heart, brain, joint, and skin health. They are a smart choice for overall wellness and daily nutrition.

 

1.

HealthyHey Nutrition Fish Oil Omega 3 60 Softgel For Women and Men
Loading Suggestions...

2.

Neuherbs Deep Sea Omega 3 Fish Oil - Omega 3 Supplement

Loading Suggestions...

3.

WOW Life Science Omega-3 Fish Oil 1300 Mg Triple Strength 550Mg Epa 350Mg Dha,Burpless,Mercury Free,Ideal For Keto Diet,1 Count
Loading Suggestions...

4.

hk vitals Fish Oil For Men And Women (60 Capsules)
Loading Suggestions...

Vitamin D3 supplements

Vitamin D3 supplements help the body absorb calcium, strengthen bones, boost immunity, and support mood. They are essential for those with limited sun exposure or a deficiency.

 

5.

Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Vitamin D3 600 IU + K2 as MK7 Supplement | Supports Stronger Immunity & Bone & Heart Health | Healthy Heart For Men And Women - 120 Veg Tablets
Loading Suggestions...

6.

Briyosis Briyo Vitamin D3 2000 IU - 90 Softgels - For Bone Health, Muscle Function and Immune Support Healthy Bone Function Strong Muscles Boost Immune System for Men/Women
Loading Suggestions...

7.

INLIFE Vitamin D3 5000 IU Cholecalciferol with Extra virgin Coconut Oil Supplement
Loading Suggestions...

8.

Now Foods Vitamin D-3 400 IU Pack of 180 Softgels
Loading Suggestions...

Multivitamins: For Everyday Wellness

Multivitamins provide essential vitamins and minerals daily, supporting immunity, energy, metabolism, and overall wellness.

 

9.

Centrum Women, World'S No.1 Multivitamin With Biotin
Loading Suggestions...

10.

Carbamide Forte Multivitamin Tablets for Women
Loading Suggestions...

11.

Centrum Men Tablet, World'S No.1 Multivitamin
Loading Suggestions...

12.

Nutrabay Pro Active Multivitamin for Men with Zinc, Magnesium, Vitamin B,C,A,E – Enhances Energy, Immunity & Better Sleep– 60 Veg Capsules | 100% RDA for Viamins & Minerals | Purity Tested Supplement
Loading Suggestions...

Magnesium for Sleep and Recovery

Magnesium supports restful sleep, eases muscle tension and overall health—making it essential for daily wellness.

 

13.

Carbamide Forte Chelated Magnesium Glycinate Supplement
Loading Suggestions...

14.

Vlado’s Himalayan Organics ZMA (Zinc Magnesium Aspartate & Vitamin B6) For Men And Women | Nighttime Sports Recovery Supplements | Boost Muscle And Bone Strength | Improve Sleep Quality - 120 Vegetarian Tablets
Loading Suggestions...

15.

Ace Blend Max Magnesium Glycinate (60 tablets) | 1600mg Triple Complex | 440mg Elemental Magnesium | Calcium, Vegan Vitamin B12 & D3 | Promotes Deep Sleep, Muscle Recovery & Heart Health
Loading Suggestions...

16.

Naturaltein Magnesium Glycinate 550mg – Supports Sleep, Brain Relaxation, Muscle Recovery & Heart Health – Enhanced Absorption, No Digestive Distress – 60 Tablets (Pack of 2)
Loading Suggestions...

Biotin & Collagen for Hair, Skin, and Nails

Biotin and collagen support healthy hair, skin, and nails, strengthen follicles, improve elasticity, and promote overall beauty and wellness.

 

17.

Tata 1mg Hair, Skin & Nails Supreme Biotin Capsule with Collagen, Zinc, Iron and Vitamin B, For Men & Women, Pack of 60
Loading Suggestions...

18.

Carbamide Forte Marine Collagen Supplements For Skin & Hair
Loading Suggestions...

19.

Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+ with Vitamin C and Biotin for Healthy hair, Radiant Skin and Stronger Nails - 60 Tablets (Vegan Supplement)
Loading Suggestions...

Whey Protein supplement

It provides high-quality protein to support muscle growth, repair, and recovery, boost strength, and enhance overall fitness.

 

20.

avvatar Whey Protein | 1Kg | Unflavoured | 27g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend
Loading Suggestions...

21.

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian
Loading Suggestions...

22.

MuscleBlaze Beginner's Whey Protein, No Added Sugar, Faster Muscle Recovery & Improved Strength (Chocolate, 500 g / 1.1 lb)
Loading Suggestions...

Vitamin C & Zinc for Immune Support

Vitamin C and zinc support a strong immune system, aid recovery, reduce oxidative stress, and promote overall health.

 

23.

Wellbeing Nutrition Vitamin C + Zinc | Natural and Organic Immunity Booster | 100% RDA | 1000mg Vitamin C (32 Effervescent Tablets)
Loading Suggestions...

24.

Fast&Up Charge Natural Vitamin C - 20 Effervescent Tablets, Amla Extract + Zinc
Loading Suggestions...

25.

hk vitals Zinc Supplements (60 Tablets) | With Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Multivitamin and Multimineral | Immunity Boosters For Adults
Loading Suggestions...

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect opportunity to invest in quality supplements, fish oil, vitamins, and more—supporting your health while enjoying significant savings and unbeatable deals.

 

 

Similar stories for you:

Magnesium deficiency and hairfall: The key nutrient your hair needs for healthy growth

Amazon Great Indian Festival starts soon: 10 printed kurta sets at up to 80% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival begins soon: Get up to 80% off on top bicycles for fitness and fun

 

 

  • What supplements are on offer?

    Fish oil, vitamins, multivitamins, magnesium, biotin, collagen, and whey protein at discounted prices.

  • Who should buy them?

    Anyone wanting better immunity, sleep, recovery, or overall wellness.

  • Are they safe?

    Yes, choose certified brands and follow recommended dosages.

  • How do they help?

    They fill nutrient gaps, support immunity, aid recovery, and promote healthy hair, skin, and nails.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
