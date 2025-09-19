Amazon Great Indian Festival begins soon: Get up to 80% off on top bicycles for fitness and fun

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is almost here, starting on September 23, and it’s set to bring massive savings across every category. This sale is the ultimate opportunity for cycling enthusiasts and fitness seekers to invest in a new bicycle. With discounts expected to reach 80%, you can look forward to upgrading your fitness journey with top bicycle brands at unbeatable prices. Up to 80% off on bicycles at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.(Canva)

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned rider, this festive sale will ensure you get quality bicycles at the best value. Mark your calendar and get ready to ride into health and savings.

Top deal for you on Bicycles:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Top picks you should not miss:

Loading Suggestions...

Leader Beast 26T mountain cycle is built for strength and performance with front suspension, dual disc brakes, and a sturdy 18-inch frame. Designed for riders 10+ years, this bicycle includes complete accessories and ensures smooth, safe rides. Perfect for daily fitness, it helps improve stamina, build endurance, and keep you active in an engaging way.

Loading Suggestions...

Urban Terrain galaxy pro MTB is a high-performance steel bicycle with 26T wheels, a 17-inch frame, dual disc brakes, and front suspension for smoother control. Designed for men and women 13+, this single-speed cycle ensures durability and stability. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts, it promotes endurance and helps maintain an active, healthy lifestyle every day.

Loading Suggestions...

The Viva ALMA 26T MTB is designed for adults seeking performance and style. Built with a lightweight alloy frame, it offers 21-speed Shimano gears for smooth shifting and dual disc brakes for reliable control. Its sturdy 26T wheels ensure stability across terrains. Perfect for daily commutes and outdoor adventures, this bicycle also supports cardiovascular health and encourages an active lifestyle, making it a great investment in fitness.

Loading Suggestions...

The BUKE Rider 27.5T MTB stands out with its stylish matt black design, sturdy 17.5-inch frame, dual disc brakes, and efficient suspension for smooth rides. Ideal for boys and teens, it ensures safety and durability on varied terrains. More than just a cycle, it’s a fitness partner. It's a smart buy for long-term wellness.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lifelong Chaze 26T is built for everyday riders seeking simplicity and consistency. Its 18-inch rigid steel frame ensures durability, while the matte black design adds a modern touch. Suitable for adults 15+ years, this cycle arrives 85% assembled for easy setup. Ideal for road use, it encourages regular cycling as a sustainable way to stay active, improve fitness levels, and make daily exercise effortless.

Loading Suggestions...

The CRADIAC alpha MTB is designed for riders 15+ years and above 5.8 ft. Its 6061 aluminium frame, 29-inch wheels, and suspension fork offer strength and comfort. Equipped with 21 gears, disc brakes, and double-wall alloy rims, it ensures smooth control across terrains. Beyond performance, this bicycle supports a healthier lifestyle and encourages regular rides.

Loading Suggestions...

The Leader Xtreme MTB 26T offers a strong 18-inch frame with a striking black and fluro orange design. Its rear suspension delivers smoother rides on rough paths, while the single-speed setup ensures low maintenance and ease for beginners. Suitable for riders 12+ years, this unisex cycle promotes daily outdoor activity, helping build endurance, improve cardiovascular health, and strengthen muscles.

Similar stories for you:

Up to 70% off on bicycles under ₹10000 at Amazon: Top 8 picks for a healthier and fitter you

6 Best electric cycles with up to 65% off on Amazon; Daily commutes made easy and sustainable

Bicycles: FAQ’s Is cycling good for daily fitness? Yes, regular cycling improves cardiovascular health, builds stamina, and strengthens muscles.

How long should I cycle to stay fit? At least 30 minutes daily, five times a week, is effective.

Can cycling help with weight management? Yes, it burns calories and supports fat loss with a healthy diet.

Is cycling suitable for all ages? People of most ages can benefit from the right cycle size and safety gear.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.