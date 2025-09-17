The festive season calls for colours, prints, and outfits that reflect both style and tradition. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival starting on September 23, now is the perfect time to revamp your ethnic collection. Printed kurta sets are versatile, easy to carry, and perfect for festive occasions, office wear, or casual outings. You can grab them at up to 80% off. Here are 10 fabulous picks to add to your wishlist! Amazon Great Indian Festival starts soon: 10 printed kurta sets at up to 80% off(Amazon)

Top 10 printed kurta sets for women:

Add a dose of drama to your festive wardrobe with this flowing Anarkali kurta set. The vibrant prints make it stand out, while the pant and dupatta add structure to the ensemble. Lightweight yet stylish, it’s the kind of outfit you can wear to both traditional events and casual meet-ups with friends.

Nothing beats the sophistication of white during festive occasions. This cotton blend kurta set features subtle yet eye-catching prints, perfectly balanced with a matching dupatta. Ideal for pujas, temple visits, or day functions, this piece is as breathable as it is beautiful.

Printed with delicate motifs and enhanced with embroidery, this kurta set is a must-have for women who love subtle elegance. The straight silhouette flatters all body types, and the cotton blend fabric ensures all-day comfort, making it a great pick for office wear or festive lunches.

A straight kurta set crafted from viscose fabric that feels soft and flowy, this outfit combines comfort with chic design. The printed details and easy-to-style silhouette make it versatile for workwear, casual wear, or even light festive events.

For those who love a traditional yet playful look, this printed Anarkali kurta set is the ideal pick. The wide flare of the kurta paired with comfortable pants makes it both festive and functional. Perfect for dance nights, Diwali parties, or just dressing up in style.

This piece beautifully blends prints with embroidery for a graceful festive look. The kurta is designed with intricate detailing that pairs effortlessly with the straight-fit pants and dupatta, making it ideal for festive get-togethers or small family functions.

Elevate your festive wardrobe with this silk blend kurta set. With its rich fabric and subtle print patterns, it oozes festive sophistication. Paired with pants and a dupatta, it creates a complete ethnic look that’s perfect for family gatherings and festive parties.

Simplicity meets style with this straight kurta set. Featuring elegant prints and a matching dupatta, this ensemble is perfect for festive mornings, temple visits, or even casual office wear during the festive season.

Made from breathable cotton, this printed kurta set is festive-ready yet perfect for daily wear. The colourful prints add charm, while the lightweight fabric makes it easy to carry all day. A timeless piece that blends comfort with festive flair.

With its flowy silhouette and eye-catching prints, this Nermosa set is perfect for evening festivities. It strikes a beautiful balance of festive charm and everyday comfort.

Amazon Great Indian Festival starts soon: 10 printed kurta sets at up to 80% off: FAQs Are these kurta sets suitable for festive occasions? Yes, all the listed kurta sets are designed with prints, embroidery, or flowy silhouettes that make them perfect for festivals, family gatherings, and celebrations.

Are these kurta sets easy to maintain Most of these sets are machine-wash friendly, especially cotton blends. For silk blend and viscose options, dry cleaning is recommended to maintain the fabric and print quality.

Can these kurta sets be styled for office wear as well? Absolutely! Straight-fit printed sets such as the GoSriKi Cotton-Blend or INDO ERA Printed Cotton are versatile enough to be styled for both festive and office looks.

Which fabric is best for all-day festive wear? Cotton and cotton-blend kurta sets (like those from GoSriKi, INDO ERA, and KLOSIA) are best for long festive days as they are breathable and comfortable.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.