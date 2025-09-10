Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hair accessories for Garba: 8 Must-have picks to amp up your Dandiya nights; Celebrate in style

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 01:30 pm IST

From classic golden gajras to quirky rainbow braids and mirror-work clips, these Garba hair accessories promise to make your festive style stand out.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

CURATED CART Artificial Golden Beads Hair Gajra For Bun, Bharatnatyam Kuchipudi Dance Hair Accessories For Women And Girls, Golden Pack 1Pcs View Details checkDetails

₹208

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Navratri Hair Braids Extensions for Girls & Women – Rainbow Color Braided Hair Accessories with Rubber Bands | Boho Chic Style for Festive, Party & Everyday Wear (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sanas Hair Bands For Women (5Pcs) Rubber Band For Hair Women Stylish Girls Pearl Flower Hair Scrunchies Ponytail Hair Band & Ties For Girls Elastic Rubber Bands For Ponytail Holder (5Pcs) (Multicolor) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Traditional Temple Design Gold-Plated Hair Barrette Clip with Pearl Dangling Accents (Peacock and flower Design) View Details checkDetails

₹289

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Handmade Navratri Hair Bow Juda Pin for Women & Girls | Traditional Garba Gota Patti Hair Accessory with Mirror Work & Coins | Festive Ethnic Hair Clip for Dandiya & Garba Nights View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Handmade Kutchi Embroidered Hair Bow Clip for Women | Traditional Navratri Hair Accessories with Mirror Work & Seashell Danglers | Ethnic Hair Band for Dandiya & Festivals View Details checkDetails

₹149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

I Jewels Navratri Ethnic Silver Oxidised Ghungroo Jhumka Hair Chain/Earchain Accessories For Women (E3244OX) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CURATED CART Artificial Golden Beads Hair Gajra For Bun, Bharatnatyam Kuchipudi Dance Hair Accessories For Women And Girls, Golden Pack 1Pcs View Details checkDetails

₹208

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Garba and dandiya nights are all about rhythm, colours, and sparkle. Along with your lehenga or chaniya choli, the right hair accessories can instantly level up your festive look. From traditional gajras and ornate barrettes to playful braids and mirror-work bows, these picks will keep you looking stunning while dancing the night away. Here are the top 8 hair accessories on Amazon that will make your Garba style shine brighter than the dandiya lights.

Hair accessories for Garba: 8 Must-have picks to amp up your Dandiya nights(AI Generated)
Hair accessories for Garba: 8 Must-have picks to amp up your Dandiya nights(AI Generated)

Top 8 hair accessories for garba:

1.

CURATED CART Artificial Golden Beads Hair Gajra
Loading Suggestions...

This golden beads gajra is the perfect accessory to wrap around your bun. Whether you’re wearing a silk lehenga or a mirror-work choli, it adds a traditional Bharatnatyam-inspired elegance that fits right into Garba nights. Lightweight and reusable, it’s a festive staple.

2.

Navratri Hair Braids Extensions – Rainbow Colours
Loading Suggestions...

Add a playful and youthful touch to your Garba look with these rainbow-coloured braid extensions. The bright hues blend beautifully with vibrant chaniya cholis, making them perfect for high-energy dandiya nights. Easy to clip in and out, they’re fun and fuss-free.

3.

Sanas Hair Bands with Pearl Flower Scrunchies (Set of 5)
Loading Suggestions...

These chic pearl flower scrunchies give a modern yet festive vibe. Whether you style a sleek ponytail or a half-updo, these scrunchies provide comfort with elegance. The multicolour pack ensures you’ll have one for every outfit across the nine Navratri days.

4.

Traditional Temple Design Gold-Plated Hair Barrette Clip
Loading Suggestions...

For lovers of ornate traditional styles, this gold-plated barrette clip with pearl danglers is a showstopper. It pairs perfectly with heavy jewellery sets and embroidered lehengas, making it an ideal accessory for the grand Garba nights.

5.

Handmade Navratri Hair Bow Juda Pin with Gota Patti & Mirror Work
Loading Suggestions...

Add drama and flair to your bun with this handmade juda pin featuring gota patti, mirror work, and dangling coins. It’s festive, unique, and gives your hairstyle a traditional Gujarati folk twist. Perfect for twirling to Garba beats.

6.

Handmade Kutchi Embroidered Hair Bow Clip
Loading Suggestions...

Celebrate the vibrant culture of Kutch with this embroidered hair bow clip. Adorned with seashells and mirror work, it adds authentic Gujarati folk charm to your festive hairstyle. Ideal for both open hair and tied-up looks.

7.

I Jewels Silver Oxidised Ghungroo Hair Chain
Loading Suggestions...

Make your hair jewellery sing with this silver oxidised ghungroo hair chain. The jingling sound of ghungroos blends beautifully with dandiya beats while the oxidised finish gives you a regal, boho-inspired festive vibe.

8.

CURATED CART Golden Beads Hair Gajra (Pack of 1)
Loading Suggestions...

A repeat-worthy favourite, this versatile golden gajra can be styled differently across Navratri nights. Double it for a fuller bun look or wear it as a braid wrap for variety. Elegant, festive, and timeless.

Similar stories for you:

Loved Kareena Kapoor’s sequin saree? Here are 6 sparkling picks for you to shine

Party-wear sarees to level your festive style: Top 8 picks for you to arrive in style

Top 6 denim shirts for men: Rugged, stylish and always in trend picks for you

  • Which hair accessory works best with a lehenga choli?

    Golden gajras, mirror-work juda pins, and temple-inspired barrettes pair beautifully with lehenga cholis.

  • Are these accessories reusable for other occasions?

    Absolutely! Most pieces like scrunchies, barrettes, and hair chains can be reused for weddings, parties, and cultural events.

  • Can hair accessories stay intact while dancing Garba?

    Yes, most accessories like gajras, scrunchies, and clips are lightweight and secure, making them dance-friendly.

  • How can I mix traditional and modern hair accessories?

    Style a sleek bun with a golden gajra, then add a fun element like rainbow braid extensions for a fusion look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Hair accessories for Garba: 8 Must-have picks to amp up your Dandiya nights; Celebrate in style
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On