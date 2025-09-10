Hair accessories for Garba: 8 Must-have picks to amp up your Dandiya nights; Celebrate in style

Garba and dandiya nights are all about rhythm, colours, and sparkle. Along with your lehenga or chaniya choli, the right hair accessories can instantly level up your festive look. From traditional gajras and ornate barrettes to playful braids and mirror-work bows, these picks will keep you looking stunning while dancing the night away. Here are the top 8 hair accessories on Amazon that will make your Garba style shine brighter than the dandiya lights. Hair accessories for Garba: 8 Must-have picks to amp up your Dandiya nights(AI Generated)

Top 8 hair accessories for garba:

Loading Suggestions...

This golden beads gajra is the perfect accessory to wrap around your bun. Whether you’re wearing a silk lehenga or a mirror-work choli, it adds a traditional Bharatnatyam-inspired elegance that fits right into Garba nights. Lightweight and reusable, it’s a festive staple.

Loading Suggestions...

Add a playful and youthful touch to your Garba look with these rainbow-coloured braid extensions. The bright hues blend beautifully with vibrant chaniya cholis, making them perfect for high-energy dandiya nights. Easy to clip in and out, they’re fun and fuss-free.

Loading Suggestions...

These chic pearl flower scrunchies give a modern yet festive vibe. Whether you style a sleek ponytail or a half-updo, these scrunchies provide comfort with elegance. The multicolour pack ensures you’ll have one for every outfit across the nine Navratri days.

Loading Suggestions...

For lovers of ornate traditional styles, this gold-plated barrette clip with pearl danglers is a showstopper. It pairs perfectly with heavy jewellery sets and embroidered lehengas, making it an ideal accessory for the grand Garba nights.

Loading Suggestions...

Add drama and flair to your bun with this handmade juda pin featuring gota patti, mirror work, and dangling coins. It’s festive, unique, and gives your hairstyle a traditional Gujarati folk twist. Perfect for twirling to Garba beats.

Loading Suggestions...

Celebrate the vibrant culture of Kutch with this embroidered hair bow clip. Adorned with seashells and mirror work, it adds authentic Gujarati folk charm to your festive hairstyle. Ideal for both open hair and tied-up looks.

Loading Suggestions...

Make your hair jewellery sing with this silver oxidised ghungroo hair chain. The jingling sound of ghungroos blends beautifully with dandiya beats while the oxidised finish gives you a regal, boho-inspired festive vibe.

Loading Suggestions...

A repeat-worthy favourite, this versatile golden gajra can be styled differently across Navratri nights. Double it for a fuller bun look or wear it as a braid wrap for variety. Elegant, festive, and timeless.

Similar stories for you:

Loved Kareena Kapoor’s sequin saree? Here are 6 sparkling picks for you to shine

Party-wear sarees to level your festive style: Top 8 picks for you to arrive in style

Top 6 denim shirts for men: Rugged, stylish and always in trend picks for you

Hair accessories for Garba: 8 Must-have picks to amp up your Dandiya nights: FAQs Which hair accessory works best with a lehenga choli? Golden gajras, mirror-work juda pins, and temple-inspired barrettes pair beautifully with lehenga cholis.

Are these accessories reusable for other occasions? Absolutely! Most pieces like scrunchies, barrettes, and hair chains can be reused for weddings, parties, and cultural events.

Can hair accessories stay intact while dancing Garba? Yes, most accessories like gajras, scrunchies, and clips are lightweight and secure, making them dance-friendly.

How can I mix traditional and modern hair accessories? Style a sleek bun with a golden gajra, then add a fun element like rainbow braid extensions for a fusion look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.