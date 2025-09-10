Hair accessories for Garba: 8 Must-have picks to amp up your Dandiya nights; Celebrate in style
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 01:30 pm IST
From classic golden gajras to quirky rainbow braids and mirror-work clips, these Garba hair accessories promise to make your festive style stand out.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
CURATED CART Artificial Golden Beads Hair Gajra For Bun, Bharatnatyam Kuchipudi Dance Hair Accessories For Women And Girls, Golden Pack 1Pcs View Details
|
₹208
|
|
|
Navratri Hair Braids Extensions for Girls & Women – Rainbow Color Braided Hair Accessories with Rubber Bands | Boho Chic Style for Festive, Party & Everyday Wear (Pack of 2) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Sanas Hair Bands For Women (5Pcs) Rubber Band For Hair Women Stylish Girls Pearl Flower Hair Scrunchies Ponytail Hair Band & Ties For Girls Elastic Rubber Bands For Ponytail Holder (5Pcs) (Multicolor) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Traditional Temple Design Gold-Plated Hair Barrette Clip with Pearl Dangling Accents (Peacock and flower Design) View Details
|
₹289
|
|
|
Handmade Navratri Hair Bow Juda Pin for Women & Girls | Traditional Garba Gota Patti Hair Accessory with Mirror Work & Coins | Festive Ethnic Hair Clip for Dandiya & Garba Nights View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Handmade Kutchi Embroidered Hair Bow Clip for Women | Traditional Navratri Hair Accessories with Mirror Work & Seashell Danglers | Ethnic Hair Band for Dandiya & Festivals View Details
|
₹149
|
|
|
I Jewels Navratri Ethnic Silver Oxidised Ghungroo Jhumka Hair Chain/Earchain Accessories For Women (E3244OX) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
