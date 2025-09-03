Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Party-wear sarees to level up your festive style: Top 8 picks to arrive in style

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 11:30 am IST

With this curated collection, you can find the perfect saree to match your personality, if you prefer tradition, glamour, or elegance.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

SGF11 Womens Kanjivaram Zari Woven Silk Saree With Blouse Piece (Purple) View Details checkDetails

₹498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yashika Womens Hot Fix Work and Solid Color Satin Moss Saree With Unstitched Blouse Material (AZ-YS-P1-PINTU PINK) View Details checkDetails

₹919

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SWORNOF Womens Kanjivaram sarees for women Kanchipuram saree With Boluse Piece (GREEN1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sidhidata Womens Soft Zimmy Choo Fandy Silk Saree With Hand Work Lace Boarder & Comes With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Chhaava Mustard_Mustard_Free Size) View Details checkDetails

₹998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MANOHARI Womens Most Trendy Banarasi Woven Purple Saree With Heavy Jacquard Work Saree With Blouse Piece View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SWORNOF Womens Kanjivaram Banarasi Silk Saree Patola saree with Unstitched blouse piece (RAMA) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MANOHARI Adorable Woven Pattern Banarasi Silk Saree For Women With Blouse Piece_MN1742, Red View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WoodenTant Women’s Handloom Tissue Silk saree without Blouse Piece (Blue). View Details checkDetails

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

When it comes to parties and special occasions, nothing beats the grace of a saree. From rich silks to shimmering satins, party-wear sarees bring out the perfect blend of tradition and modern glamour.

Party-wear sarees to level your festive style: Top 8 picks for you to arrive in style(AI Generated)
Party-wear sarees to level your festive style: Top 8 picks for you to arrive in style(AI Generated)

If you’re attending a wedding, festive gathering, or cocktail event, the right saree can make you stand out effortlessly. Here’s a handpicked list of stunning party-wear sarees that promise elegance, comfort, and sophistication.

Top 8 party-wear sarees:

1.

SGF11 Women's Kanjivaram Soft Silk Saree With Blouse Piece

Loading Suggestions...

Classic yet trendy, this Kanjivaram soft silk saree from SGF11 is an ideal pick for weddings and festive events. The rich silk fabric drapes beautifully, while the matching blouse piece adds a seamless touch of elegance. Its soft texture ensures comfort, making it suitable for long hours of wear without compromising on style. Pair it with heavy jhumkas and bangles for a royal festive look.

2.

Yashika Women's Hot Fix Work Satin Moss Saree With Unstitched Blouse

Loading Suggestions...

For those who love shimmer and glam, this satin moss saree with hot-fix work from Yashika is a showstopper. The solid colour base highlights the sparkle of the embellishments, making it perfect for cocktail parties and evening gatherings. Lightweight yet rich in appeal, it lets you carry a bold party look with minimal effort. Style it with sleek heels and a statement clutch to complete the look.

3.

SWORNOF Women's Silk Kanjivaram Kanchipuram Saree With Blouse Piece

Loading Suggestions...

A timeless Kanchipuram Kanjivaram saree from SWORNOF, this drape speaks volumes about traditional elegance. With its lustrous silk base and intricate woven details, it’s perfect for festive celebrations and weddings. The saree comes with a matching blouse piece that enhances its royal charm. Drape it in a classic style with gold jewellery for a regal appearance.

4.

Sidhidata Women's Soft Zimmy Choo Fandy Silk Saree With Hand Work Lace Border
Loading Suggestions...

This saree from Sidhidata is the definition of modern elegance with a traditional twist. Crafted in soft Fandy silk, it comes with an exquisite hand-work lace border that adds a glamorous edge. Ideal for parties, its lightweight texture makes it comfortable for all-night celebrations. Pair it with pearl jewellery and stilettos for an effortlessly chic look.

5.

MANOHARI Women's Trendy Banarasi Woven Silk Saree With Heavy Jacquard Work
Loading Suggestions...

This Banarasi woven saree from Manohari is designed for grand occasions. With heavy jacquard work and a matching lace border, it reflects opulence in every detail. The elegant design makes it a perfect choice for weddings, festive nights, and receptions. Style it with traditional temple jewellery and a bold red lip for a classic party look.

6.

SWORNOF Women's Kanjivaram Banarasi Silk Patola Saree With Blouse Piece

Loading Suggestions...

A perfect fusion of Kanjivaram and Patola weaving styles, this Banarasi silk saree from SWORNOF is an artistic masterpiece. The rich colours and intricate motifs make it suitable for traditional parties and festive events. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise your look. Drape it with a stylish waist belt for a contemporary twist.

7.

MANOHARI Women's Jacquard Work Woven Saree With Unstitched Blouse

Loading Suggestions...

This trendy jacquard woven saree by Manohari offers a sophisticated yet modern vibe. The subtle shimmer and fine craftsmanship make it ideal for festive evenings and family functions. The saree is lightweight yet rich in texture, perfect for all-night wear. Pair it with studded earrings and a sleek bun hairstyle for a graceful finish.

8.

WoodenTant Women's Handloom Tissue Silk Saree Without Blouse Piece

Loading Suggestions...

Minimal yet classy, this tissue silk saree from WoodenTant is a versatile pick for casual parties and cultural gatherings. Its sheer texture and lightweight design make it easy to drape and carry for long hours. Unlike heavy festive sarees, this one is ideal for understated elegance. Style it with a contrasting blouse and silver jewellery for a chic ethnic look.

Similar stories for you:

Nauvari sarees for Ganesh Chaturthi: Top 8 picks to welcome the festivities in style

Timeless silk sarees for every occasion: Top 8 picks to look graceful

Rayon kurta sets for women: Top 7 stylish sets for you to stay comfy and look elegant

  • What fabric is best for party-wear sarees?

    Silk, satin, chiffon, georgette, and tissue silk are popular choices since they look elegant and drape beautifully for festive occasions.

  • Are party-wear sarees comfortable for long events?

    Yes, especially lightweight silk, satin, or tissue sarees. They combine comfort with style, making them easy to wear for hours.

  • How do I style a party-wear saree for a modern look?

    Pair it with statement jewellery, a stylish blouse design (like off-shoulder or backless), and trendy accessories like waist belts or clutch bags.

  • Can satin sarees be worn for weddings?

    Yes! Satin sarees with embellishments or hot-fix work look glamorous and are perfect for wedding receptions, cocktail nights, or festive events.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Party-wear sarees to level up your festive style: Top 8 picks to arrive in style
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On