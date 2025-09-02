Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rayon kurta sets for women: Top 7 stylish sets for you to stay comfy and look elegant

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 12:41 pm IST

With breathable fabric and flattering cuts, rayon kurta sets make dressing up effortless. Pair them with minimal jewellery and sandals for a chic look.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

SHOPPING QUEEN Womens Rayon Printed Kurta Palazzo Set (A241_Blue_S) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Naixa Womens Wine Rayon Embroidered Straight Kurta with Rayon Pant and Silk Chiffon Embroidered Laced Dupatta Sets (NX-620-Wine-3XL) View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Naixa Womens Rayon Embroidered and Printed Straight Kurta with Pant and Dupatta Sets (NX-513-Petrol-M) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GoSriKi Womens Rayon Viscose Solid A-Line Kurta with Pant (ANVI RED-GS_L_Red_Large) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arayna Womens Rayon Gold Printed Black Regular Fit Kurta Set With Ethnic Palazzo Pants, X-Large View Details checkDetails

₹679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KLOSIA womens Rayon Kurta Palazzo With Dupatta Set (Floral_Suit_XXL_Indigo Blue_2XL) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amayra Womens Viscose Rayon Nayra Cut Embroidered Kurta with Pant and Dupatta Set(TCK485,L) Green View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Rayon kurta sets are a wardrobe must-have for women who want both comfort and style in their ethnic wear. Known for their breathable fabric and soft flowy drape, rayon kurta sets are perfect for work, festive occasions, or casual outings. Be it printed, embroidered, or paired with a dupatta, these sets are versatile enough to transition from day to evening effortlessly. Here are some beautiful picks you can shop now.

Rayon kurta sets for women: Top 7 stylish sets for you to stay comfy and look elegant(AI Generated)
Rayon kurta sets for women: Top 7 stylish sets for you to stay comfy and look elegant(AI Generated)

Top 7 rayon kurta sets for women:

1.

SHOPPING QUEEN Women's Rayon Printed Kurta Palazzo Set
Loading Suggestions...

Bring charm to your everyday style with this printed rayon kurta palazzo set. Designed with a relaxed fit and breezy silhouette, it ensures all-day comfort without compromising on elegance. The lightweight rayon fabric makes it a perfect pick for work, outings, or casual get-togethers. Pair it with simple jhumkas or sandals for a chic ethnic look.

2.

Naixa Women's Rayon Embroidered Straight Kurta with Pant and Dupatta Set (Plus Size Available) (NK-620)
Loading Suggestions...

This Naixa embroidered kurta set is designed to flatter every body type, with sizes available in plus-size options. The elegant embroidery adds a festive touch, while the breathable rayon fabric ensures you stay comfortable. It comes with matching pants and a dupatta, making it a complete outfit for special occasions. A perfect blend of comfort, tradition, and grace.

3.

Naixa Women's Rayon Embroidered and Printed Straight Kurta with Pant and Dupatta Set (NX3-513)
Loading Suggestions...

Add elegance to your festive wardrobe with this Naixa embroidered and printed kurta set. Featuring delicate embroidery and subtle prints, it offers a stylish ethnic appeal. The rayon fabric gives it a flowy charm while keeping it lightweight and easy to carry. Comes with coordinated pants and a dupatta for a complete ethnic look.

4.

GoSriKi Women's Rayon Viscose Ethnic Co-Ord Set | Kurta Pant Set | Kurta Palazzo Set
Loading Suggestions...

This GoSriKi rayon viscose ethnic co-ord set redefines casual ethnic wear with its modern design. The stylish co-ord look can double up as a workwear outfit or a festive-ready ensemble. The soft fabric and versatile cuts make it ideal for women who love effortless dressing. Team it up with light accessories and flats for an elegant finish.

5.

Arayna Women's Gold Printed Rayon Black Kurta Set with Ethnic Palazzo Pants
Loading Suggestions...

Step into elegance with this black rayon kurta set featuring striking gold prints. The combination of deep black and shimmering gold makes it perfect for festive nights or family gatherings. The palazzo pants add flow and comfort, while the rayon fabric keeps it breathable. Pair it with statement jewellery to complete your ethnic glam look.

6.

KLOSIA Women Rayon Straight Kurta With Pant & Dupatta
Loading Suggestions...

This KLOSIA rayon kurta set is a timeless choice for traditional dressing. Designed in a straight fit, it comes with coordinating pants and a dupatta to give you a complete ethnic look. The fabric is soft and breathable, making it perfect for everyday wear as well as festive occasions. A versatile addition to your wardrobe that balances style and comfort.

7.

Amayra Women's Viscose Rayon Nayra Cut Embroidered Kurta with Pant and Dupatta Set
Loading Suggestions...

Make a statement with this Nayra-cut kurta set from Amayra, crafted in viscose rayon. The intricate embroidery adds sophistication, while the Nayra cut brings a modern twist to ethnic wear. The set includes a matching pant and dupatta, making it perfect for festive and semi-formal occasions. Elegant yet comfortable, it’s a must-have for your ethnic collection.

Similar stories for you:

Floral kurtis for every mood and moment: Top 8 picks for you to embrace ethnic fashion

10 Chanderi silk kurta sets for women; Top elegant picks to look ethereal

Timeless silk sarees for every occasion: Top 8 picks to look graceful

  • Are rayon kurta sets suitable for daily wear?

    Yes, rayon fabric is lightweight, breathable, and soft on the skin, making it perfect for both everyday wear and festive occasions.

  • How do I maintain rayon kurta sets?

    It’s best to hand wash or use a gentle machine cycle in cold water. Avoid harsh detergents and direct sunlight to maintain the fabric’s shine and durability.

  • Do these kurta sets come in plus sizes?

    Yes, many rayon kurta sets are available in plus sizes, offering flattering fits for all body types.

  • How should I style a rayon kurta set for a festive look?

    Pair it with statement earrings, juttis or heels, and a matching clutch to instantly elevate your festive style.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Rayon kurta sets for women: Top 7 stylish sets for you to stay comfy and look elegant
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On