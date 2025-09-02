Rayon kurta sets for women: Top 7 stylish sets for you to stay comfy and look elegant
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 12:41 pm IST
With breathable fabric and flattering cuts, rayon kurta sets make dressing up effortless. Pair them with minimal jewellery and sandals for a chic look.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
SHOPPING QUEEN Womens Rayon Printed Kurta Palazzo Set (A241_Blue_S) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Naixa Womens Wine Rayon Embroidered Straight Kurta with Rayon Pant and Silk Chiffon Embroidered Laced Dupatta Sets (NX-620-Wine-3XL) View Details
|
₹1,049
|
|
|
Naixa Womens Rayon Embroidered and Printed Straight Kurta with Pant and Dupatta Sets (NX-513-Petrol-M) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
GoSriKi Womens Rayon Viscose Solid A-Line Kurta with Pant (ANVI RED-GS_L_Red_Large) View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Arayna Womens Rayon Gold Printed Black Regular Fit Kurta Set With Ethnic Palazzo Pants, X-Large View Details
|
₹679
|
|
|
KLOSIA womens Rayon Kurta Palazzo With Dupatta Set (Floral_Suit_XXL_Indigo Blue_2XL) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Amayra Womens Viscose Rayon Nayra Cut Embroidered Kurta with Pant and Dupatta Set(TCK485,L) Green View Details
|
₹899
|
|
View More Products