There’s something about florals that never goes out of style. Be it dainty embroidery, hand block prints, or breezy cotton blends, floral kurtis are the perfect blend of feminine charm and everyday comfort. Floral kurtis for every mood and moment: Top 8 picks for you to embrace ethnic fashion(AI Generated)

From the artisanal lanes of Jaipur to the delicate Chikankari work of Lucknow, these kurtis are like wearable art. Office, brunch, or casual evenings out, they promise to keep you stylish without trying too hard.

Top 8 floral kurtis to add to your collection:

Soft rayon, elegant embroidery, and a flattering cut—this kurti is all about understated beauty. With its breathable fabric and 3/4 sleeves, it’s made for long office hours and casual evenings alike. The beautifully detailed neckline adds a touch of sophistication, while the regular fit ensures day-long comfort. A versatile pick that pairs style with ease.

Styling tip: Match with straight pants and oxidised earrings for a graceful work look.



This kurti brings the charm of Rajasthan’s hand-block artistry straight to your wardrobe. Crafted from pure cotton, it’s airy, lightweight, and designed to keep you comfortable in all seasons. The floral block print adds a traditional yet trendy appeal, perfect for those who love ethnic everyday wear.

Styling tip: Style with palazzos or culottes for a breezy summer-ready outfit.

Ada’s georgette short kurti is a masterpiece of Lucknowi chikankari embroidery. Lightweight, sheer, and oh-so-pretty, this piece is perfect for layering. The intricate handwork gives it a delicate floral vibe that feels timeless and elegant. Ideal for casual days where you want to look effortlessly stylish.

Styling tip: Wear over a camisole with jeans for a chic Indo-Western fusion look.

Crafted in a soft cotton blend, this Ada short kurti celebrates floral chikankari in its purest form. The embroidery is hand-done, giving it a unique, artisanal feel. Perfect for summers, this kurti blends traditional craft with modern comfort. It’s a breezy, elegant piece you’ll keep reaching for.

Styling tip: Pair with cigarette pants and juttis for a casual yet polished ensemble.



A vibrant twist on floral flair; this bandhani-inspired kurti is a burst of colour and tradition. The cotton-blend fabric makes it comfy for daily wear, while the straight-fit cut keeps it modern. Great for casual Fridays at work or festive small gatherings.

Styling tip: Wear with leggings and colourful bangles to bring out its festive vibe.



Kalamkari meets contemporary in this cotton kurti top. The hand-printed florals carry heritage charm, while the shirt-style structure adds a modern edge. Comfortable for office wear and chic enough for outings, this kurti is all about balance.

Styling tip: Team with linen trousers and a sling bag for effortless office chic.



Another Ada gem, this cotton chikankari kurti radiates grace. The hand embroidery showcases delicate floral patterns that make each piece unique. Soft, breathable, and elegant, it’s the kind of kurti that never goes out of style, perfect for casual meetups or ethnic day at work.

Styling tip: Style with skinny jeans and silver hoops for a chic Indo-Western vibe.

Summer-friendly and stylish, this sleeveless cotton kurti top is a Jaipur hand block delight. The broad neck design gives it a trendy edge, while the cotton fabric ensures all-day comfort. A perfect blend of ethnic craft and contemporary fashion.

Styling tip: Pair with flared trousers or skirts for a boho-chic summer look.

Floral kurtis for every mood and moment: Top 8 picks to embrace ethnic fashion: FAQs Are floral kurtis suitable for office wear? Yes, especially in cotton, rayon, or chikankari—they offer comfort and polished elegance.

Can floral kurtis be worn year-round? Absolutely! Cotton for summer, rayon for monsoon, georgette for layering in winter.

Are these kurtis easy to maintain? Most are hand/machine-washable in gentle cycles. Embroidered pieces should be washed delicately.

How do I style floral kurtis for casual outings? Pair them with jeans, skirts, or palazzos. Add jhumkas or flats for an easy chic vibe.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.