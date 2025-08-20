Price drop on Fastrack watches: Top 7 smart picks at unbeatable prices on Amazon
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 01:59 pm IST
With these price drops, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your wrist game, if you prefer a bold analogue look or a smart digital companion.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch, 2.01 UltraVU Display, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 110+ Sports Modes, 200+ Smartwatch Faces, Upto 7 Day Battery, AI Voice Assistant (Black) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Fastrack Bold Quartz Analog Black Dial Silver Stainless Steel Strap Watch for Guys - NT38051SM07 View Details
|
₹1,995
|
|
|
Fastrack Astor FS2 Pro 1.96 Super AMOLED Smart Watch, Metal Body with 1000 Nits Brightness, SpO2, BP & Sleep Monitor, BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes – Smartwatch for Men & Women (Gun Grey) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Fastrack Analog Unisex-Adult Watch View Details
|
|
|
|
Fastrack Tees Analog Grey Dial Unisex-Adult Watch View Details
|
|
|
|
Fastrack Radiant FX4 1.51 AMOLED Metal Smart Watch with Single Sync BT Calling, Functional Crown, All-Round Health Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, IP68 – Smartwatch for Man & Woman (Black) View Details
|
₹5,495
|
|
|
Fastrack Limitless Glide X Smart Watch (Black) View Details
|
|
|
