10 Hand-embroidered kurtas for women: Level up everyday ethnic wear; Top picks for you

There’s something uniquely charming about hand-embroidered kurtas, each stitch tells a story, each thread is a mark of craftsmanship. From delicate Lucknowi chikankari to intricate motifs on cotton, rayon, and georgette, hand embroidery transforms everyday kurtas into timeless wardrobe pieces.
If you're dressing for work, a festive get-together, or just looking to add artisanal elegance to your daily style, these 10 hand-embroidered kurtas on Amazon bring together tradition and comfort effortlessly. Let’s explore the best picks for women who appreciate detail, beauty, and heritage.
10 Hand-embroidered kurtas for women: Level up everyday ethnic wear: FAQs
What is special about hand-embroidered kurtas?
Hand embroidery adds intricate, artisanal charm to kurtas that machine work cannot replicate. Each piece is unique.
How do I care for hand-embroidered kurtas?
Hand wash or gentle machine wash inside-out. Avoid harsh detergents and ironing directly on embroidery.
Are these kurtas available in plus sizes?
Many of the brands listed offer a wide range of sizes, including XL and XXL. Always check size charts.
Can these kurtas be worn daily?
Yes! Most are made from breathable fabrics like cotton and rayon, ideal for everyday wear.
