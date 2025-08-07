Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
10 Hand-embroidered kurtas for women: Level up everyday ethnic wear; Top picks for you

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 01:00 pm IST

Celebrate craftsmanship with these 10 hand-embroidered kurtas featuring Lucknowi chikankari; perfect for everyday grace and festive elegance.

There’s something uniquely charming about hand-embroidered kurtas, each stitch tells a story, each thread is a mark of craftsmanship. From delicate Lucknowi chikankari to intricate motifs on cotton, rayon, and georgette, hand embroidery transforms everyday kurtas into timeless wardrobe pieces.

10 Hand-embroidered kurtas for women: Level up everyday ethnic wear(Pexels)
10 Hand-embroidered kurtas for women: Level up everyday ethnic wear(Pexels)

If you're dressing for work, a festive get-together, or just looking to add artisanal elegance to your daily style, these 10 hand-embroidered kurtas on Amazon bring together tradition and comfort effortlessly. Let’s explore the best picks for women who appreciate detail, beauty, and heritage.

Top 10 hand-embroidered kurtas:

1.

FAWOMENT Trendy Modal Straight Kurta with Hand Embroidered Lucknowi Chikankari

This modal kurta features stunning chikankari detailing that feels luxurious yet wearable. The straight cut flatters most body types and is ideal for both work and casual events.

Pair it with: White palazzos and silver oxidised jewellery.

2.

Ada Women Cotton Regular Fit Chikankari Kurta A411765

Ada’s signature chikankari shines in this timeless cotton piece. Perfect for summer, the soft hand embroidery and breathable fabric make it a classy must-have.

Pair it with: White churidar and juttis.

3.

Ada Hand Embroidered Cotton Straight Kurti A411751

Traditional yet trendy, this kurta is adorned with beautiful motifs and has a relaxed fit that suits daily wear or light festive occasions.

Pair it with: Straight-fit trousers and a pastel dupatta.

4.

Seva Chikan Cotton Straight Kurta SCL4243

Simple, elegant, and versatile, this kurta is detailed with hand embroidery that doesn’t overpower the look. An easy pick for college-goers or professionals.

Pair it with: Printed leggings and kolhapuri sandals.

5.

Ada White Cotton Chikankari Kurta A207576

A classic white kurta that captures the purity of handwork and simplicity. Whether for a puja or brunch, this one never fails to make an impression.

Pair it with: A colourful dupatta and oxidised jhumkas.

6.

Seva Chikan Rayon Straight Kurta SCL4532

Crafted from rayon for extra comfort, this kurta is soft, drapey, and features intricate embroidery for a more refined look.

Pair it with: Wide-legged pants and a tote bag.

7.

Seva Chikan Cotton Short Kurti Tunic SCL4076

For days when you want a light and airy top, this short kurti blends function with fashion. Great for casual wear or layering.

Pair it with: High-waisted jeans or dhoti pants.

8.

Vahson Georgette Hand Embroidered Chikankari Kurta

Elegant and floaty, this sheer georgette piece is ideal for small functions or evening outings.

Pair it with: A matching inner slip and minimal accessories.

9.

Ada Cotton Straight Fit Chikankari Kurta A411281

Lightweight, richly detailed, and finished with finesse, this kurta brings Lucknow’s embroidery heritage to your wardrobe.

Pair it with: Neutral-tone pants and statement earrings.

10.

Seva Chikan Cotton Straight Kurta SCL4556

Last but not least, this cotton number is proof that timeless elegance doesn’t need to be loud. With soft embroidery and a flattering cut, it’s a piece worth repeating.

Pair it with: Linen pants and a classic watch.

Similar stories for you:

10 Georgette suits for women: Embrace ethnic vibes on a budget; Top picks

Price drop on Tommy Hilfiger luggage: Up to 60% off on best picks

Top 10 Rakhi gifts for your sister: Thoughtful picks on Amazon

10 Hand-embroidered kurtas for women: Level up everyday ethnic wear: FAQs

  • What is special about hand-embroidered kurtas?

    Hand embroidery adds intricate, artisanal charm to kurtas that machine work cannot replicate. Each piece is unique.

  • How do I care for hand-embroidered kurtas?

    Hand wash or gentle machine wash inside-out. Avoid harsh detergents and ironing directly on embroidery.

  • Are these kurtas available in plus sizes?

    Many of the brands listed offer a wide range of sizes, including XL and XXL. Always check size charts.

  • Can these kurtas be worn daily?

    Yes! Most are made from breathable fabrics like cotton and rayon, ideal for everyday wear.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / 10 Hand-embroidered kurtas for women: Level up everyday ethnic wear; Top picks for you
