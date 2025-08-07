10 Hand-embroidered kurtas for women: Level up everyday ethnic wear; Top picks for you

There’s something uniquely charming about hand-embroidered kurtas, each stitch tells a story, each thread is a mark of craftsmanship. From delicate Lucknowi chikankari to intricate motifs on cotton, rayon, and georgette, hand embroidery transforms everyday kurtas into timeless wardrobe pieces. 10 Hand-embroidered kurtas for women: Level up everyday ethnic wear(Pexels)

If you're dressing for work, a festive get-together, or just looking to add artisanal elegance to your daily style, these 10 hand-embroidered kurtas on Amazon bring together tradition and comfort effortlessly. Let’s explore the best picks for women who appreciate detail, beauty, and heritage.

Top 10 hand-embroidered kurtas:

This modal kurta features stunning chikankari detailing that feels luxurious yet wearable. The straight cut flatters most body types and is ideal for both work and casual events.

Pair it with: White palazzos and silver oxidised jewellery.

Ada’s signature chikankari shines in this timeless cotton piece. Perfect for summer, the soft hand embroidery and breathable fabric make it a classy must-have.

Pair it with: White churidar and juttis.

Traditional yet trendy, this kurta is adorned with beautiful motifs and has a relaxed fit that suits daily wear or light festive occasions.

Pair it with: Straight-fit trousers and a pastel dupatta.

Simple, elegant, and versatile, this kurta is detailed with hand embroidery that doesn’t overpower the look. An easy pick for college-goers or professionals.

Pair it with: Printed leggings and kolhapuri sandals.

A classic white kurta that captures the purity of handwork and simplicity. Whether for a puja or brunch, this one never fails to make an impression.

Pair it with: A colourful dupatta and oxidised jhumkas.

Crafted from rayon for extra comfort, this kurta is soft, drapey, and features intricate embroidery for a more refined look.

Pair it with: Wide-legged pants and a tote bag.

For days when you want a light and airy top, this short kurti blends function with fashion. Great for casual wear or layering.

Pair it with: High-waisted jeans or dhoti pants.

Elegant and floaty, this sheer georgette piece is ideal for small functions or evening outings.

Pair it with: A matching inner slip and minimal accessories.

Lightweight, richly detailed, and finished with finesse, this kurta brings Lucknow’s embroidery heritage to your wardrobe.

Pair it with: Neutral-tone pants and statement earrings.

Last but not least, this cotton number is proof that timeless elegance doesn’t need to be loud. With soft embroidery and a flattering cut, it’s a piece worth repeating.

Pair it with: Linen pants and a classic watch.

10 Hand-embroidered kurtas for women: Level up everyday ethnic wear: FAQs What is special about hand-embroidered kurtas? Hand embroidery adds intricate, artisanal charm to kurtas that machine work cannot replicate. Each piece is unique.

How do I care for hand-embroidered kurtas? Hand wash or gentle machine wash inside-out. Avoid harsh detergents and ironing directly on embroidery.

Are these kurtas available in plus sizes? Many of the brands listed offer a wide range of sizes, including XL and XXL. Always check size charts.

Can these kurtas be worn daily? Yes! Most are made from breathable fabrics like cotton and rayon, ideal for everyday wear.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.