Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Nauvari sarees for Ganesh Chaturthi: Top 8 picks to welcome the festivities in style

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Updated on: Aug 26, 2025 01:49 pm IST

These Nauvari sarees are an ode to Maharashtrian culture during Ganesh Chaturthi. Each saree here helps you celebrate the festival in your own unique style.

KALAPURI Womens Paithani Art Silk Saree Without Blouse Piece (K-NVSR1002Orange_Orange)

₹1,149

ASHMIKA Paithani Traditional Nauvari Cotton Silk Saree,Maharashtrian Marathi Style, Ready to Wear, Beutiful Colours With Contrast Blouse Piece (Purple)

₹2,299

ASHMIKA Paithani Nauvari Cotton Silk Saree,Maharashtrian Marathi Style, Ready to Wear, Beutiful Colours With Contrast Blouse Piece (Light Pista)

₹2,299

Mom and Me Womens Acrylic Cotton Paithani Woven Mastani Nauvari Saree, Ready to Wear, Maharashtrian Marathi Style, Colours Blue, Green, Purple, Morpankhi, Orange, Pink, Red, Yellow (Green)

₹2,299

Womens Cotton Nauvari Saree Without Blouse Piece Perfect Occasion Wear for Functions (Red, Cotton)

₹1,999

LUSTER Women Art Silk Shahi Mastani Nauvari Saree Stitched Ready To Wear With Blouse Piece (Kasta Sari, Lugade) Ethnic Wear (Free Size Up To Waist 32 To 40In, Hight 38 To 42In, Sit/Hip 40 To 48In)

₹3,799

Palak Fashion Velvet Ready-to-Wear Nauvari Saree Set with Shela & Blouse Piece (Maroon)

₹7,830

Aradhana Fashion Womens Engrossing Readymade Cotton Nauvari Saree (Orange)

₹2,395

The Nauvari saree is a traditional Maharashtrian drape, usually nine yards long, worn without a petticoat and tucked in a dhoti style. Associated with warrior queens and festive rituals, the Nauvari brings out a bold yet graceful look, making it a timeless favourite for celebrations like Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nauvari sarees for Ganesh Chaturthi: Top 8 picks to welcome the festivities in style
Nauvari sarees for Ganesh Chaturthi: Top 8 picks to welcome the festivities in style(AI Generated)

However, draping a Nauvari saree in its authentic style can be tricky and time-consuming for many women today. That’s why we’ve curated ready-to-wear Nauvari sarees, designed with pre-stitched pleats and easy draping so you can enjoy the beauty of this traditional attire without the hassle. These options let you celebrate in full Maharashtrian spirit while keeping comfort and convenience in mind.

Top 8 Nauvari sarees for Ganesh Chaturthi:

1.

KALAPURI Women’s Paithani Art Silk Saree Without Blouse Piece
Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a classic Paithani-inspired art silk saree by Kalapuri. With its lustrous texture and signature zari motifs, this saree captures the beauty of Maharashtrian handloom heritage. Its flowy drape and rich shine make it a statement piece for festive occasions.

Styling tip: Pair it with a golden blouse and traditional Kolhapuri saaj necklace for a look that exudes authentic Maharashtrian grandeur.

2.

ASHMIKA Paithani Traditional Nauvari Cotton Silk Saree, Ready to Wear – Purple
Draped in vibrant purple with striking contrast borders, this ready-to-wear cotton silk Nauvari saree saves you the hassle of pleating while keeping the traditional appeal intact. The Paithani-inspired motifs and lustrous sheen make it ideal for puja and festive rituals.

Styling tip: Complement with green bangles, crescent moon bindi, and a nath (nose ring) for a regal Ganeshotsav look.

3.

ASHMIKA Paithani Nauvari Cotton Silk Saree, Ready to Wear – Light Pista

Soft on the eyes yet striking in presence, this light pista Nauvari saree is a unique festive pick. The cotton silk blend ensures comfort during long celebrations, while the Paithani-style zari work adds just the right touch of festivity.

Styling tip: Go for pearls and gajra (jasmine flowers in hair) to keep the look fresh, graceful, and understated.

4.

Mom and Me Acrylic Cotton Paithani Woven Mastani Nauvari Saree – Multi Colours
Available in a stunning palette from mor pankhi green to festive red and vibrant orange – this Nauvari saree is inspired by the grandeur of Peshwa Mastani. Crafted in acrylic cotton, it is lightweight yet elegant, making it perfect for dance performances, visarjan celebrations, or festive gatherings.

Styling tip: Team it up with a velvet blouse, temple jewellery, and a kamarbandh for a dramatic Peshwai look.

5.

Women’s Cotton Nauvari Saree Without Blouse Piece – Red

A bold and auspicious choice, this red cotton Nauvari saree is perfect for traditional rituals. Its breathable fabric makes it comfortable for long pujas, while the simple yet striking drape captures the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Styling tip: Keep it traditional with chuda bangles and a statement waist belt for a festive yet functional ensemble.

6.

Luster Women’s Art Silk Ready to Wear Saree with Blouse Piece

If you’re looking for ease without compromising on charm, this ready-to-wear art silk Nauvari is your go-to. The attached pleats and blouse piece make it effortless to carry, while the glossy finish adds a festive sparkle.

Styling tip: Add kundan jewellery and a bold red lipstick to elevate the glamour quotient.

7.

Palak Fashion Velvet Ready-to-Wear Nauvari Saree Set with Shela & Blouse Piece
A luxurious pick, this Nauvari saree comes in velvet fabric with a matching shela (dupatta) and blouse piece making it a complete festive outfit. The rich fabric is perfect for evening aarti or festive parties where you want to stand out.

Styling tip: Opt for gold-polished temple jewellery and a neatly tied bun with mogra flowers to balance the heavy velvet look.

8.

Aradhana Fashion Women’s Readymade Cotton Nauvari Saree with Blouse Piece
Crafted in cotton, this readymade Nauvari saree is perfect for those who love comfort without compromising tradition. The fabric is breathable, easy to carry, and ideal for day-long Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Styling tip: Style it with oxidised silver jewellery and kolhapuri sandals for a chic, semi-traditional festive look.

Similar stories for you:

10 Best V-neck kurtis for women: Stylish, comfortable and perfect for every occasion

Floral kurtis for every mood and moment: Top 8 picks for you to embrace ethnic fashion

10 Chanderi silk kurta sets for women; Top elegant picks to look ethereal

  • What is special about wearing a Nauvari saree for Ganesh Chaturthi?

    A Nauvari saree symbolises tradition, culture, and grace. Its draping style reflects the rich Maharashtrian heritage, making it a perfect choice for festive occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi.

  • Can I wear a Nauvari saree for occasions other than Ganesh Chaturthi?

    Yes, Nauvari sarees are versatile. Apart from Ganesh Chaturthi, you can wear them for weddings, pujas, festive rituals, and cultural events where a traditional Maharashtrian look is ideal.

  • How should I style a Nauvari saree for Ganesh Chaturthi?

    Pair your Nauvari saree with traditional Maharashtrian jewellery such as a nath (nose ring), chandrakor bindi, green glass bangles, and temple jewellery. Finish the look with a gajra in your hair for a festive charm.

  • Are these Nauvari sarees ready to wear or do they need draping?

    Many of these sarees come in ready-to-wear styles, designed with pre-stitched pleats and petticoat-free draping, so you can wear them easily without spending much time.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

