Top 6 denim shirts for men: Rugged, stylish and always in trend; Best picks for you

Few pieces in men’s fashion are as versatile and timeless as the denim shirt. It has evolved from being a rugged workwear staple to a modern-day fashion essential. If you’re dressing for a casual Friday at the office, a weekend brunch, or even a night out with friends, a denim shirt adapts seamlessly to the occasion. Its ability to strike the perfect balance between comfort, durability, and style makes it a must-have in every man’s wardrobe. Top 6 denim shirts for men: Rugged, stylish and always in trend picks for you(Pexels)

From slim-fit styles that bring structure to your look to regular-fit designs that promise everyday ease, denim shirts come in a wide range of options. To help you make the best choice, here are the top 6 denim shirts for men, carefully handpicked to give you effortless style with minimal effort.

Top 6 denim shirts for men:

Loading Suggestions...

Symbol Premium’s regular-fit cotton denim shirt is the definition of classic casual wear. The soft yet durable cotton ensures comfort, while the clean silhouette makes it a versatile pick. You can wear it buttoned up for a sharp, structured look or leave it open over a t-shirt for a laid-back vibe. Its timeless appeal makes it an investment piece you’ll find yourself reaching for season after season.

Styling tip: Pair with slim-fit chinos and loafers for a semi-casual office look or wear it with black jeans for a monochrome weekend style.

Loading Suggestions...

This slim-fit denim shirt brings a sleek, modern touch to your wardrobe. Its plain design and full sleeves make it versatile, while the slimmer cut gives a more tailored appearance. Available in plus sizes, it caters to all body types without compromising on design. Whether worn tucked into trousers or layered over a casual tee, it always delivers style with ease.

Styling tip: Roll up the sleeves and pair with white sneakers for a trendy, relaxed outfit perfect for brunch or casual outings.

Loading Suggestions...

Designed with comfort in mind, Urbano Plus offers a full-sleeve denim shirt that’s both rugged and versatile. The regular fit makes it an easy choice for daily wear, while the quality fabric ensures durability. Perfect for those who like practical fashion, this shirt looks equally good for coffee runs, travel, or low-key evening hangouts.

Styling ip: Team it with khaki pants for a balanced casual look or wear it with joggers and slip-on shoes for an urban streetwear vibe.

Loading Suggestions...

Miraan’s denim shirt combines soft cotton fabric with a rugged aesthetic, making it a wardrobe staple. The regular fit flatters most body types, and the breathable fabric ensures all-day comfort. This shirt is perfect for anyone who enjoys the classic denim-on-denim trend but wants a shirt that can also be dressed up for more polished looks.

Styling tip: Wear with distressed jeans and boots for a bold all-denim statement or layer it under a jacket for a more refined evening look.

Loading Suggestions...

Urbano Fashion’s denim shirt is crafted with attention to detail, bringing a mix of comfort and style. The regular fit and classic button-down structure make it an all-purpose shirt. Its versatility allows it to move seamlessly from day to night, making it a reliable option for men who value practicality in their wardrobe.

Styling tip: For a smart-casual vibe, tuck this shirt into beige chinos and pair with loafers. For a casual twist, leave it untucked over jeans.

Loading Suggestions...

INKAST’s solid double-pocket denim shirt is rugged yet stylish, making it a great pick for men who love functional fashion. The slim fit gives it a contemporary touch, while the dual pockets enhance the casual appeal. Ideal for layering or wearing solo, this shirt is available in plus sizes, ensuring inclusivity for all.

Styling tip: Match with cargo trousers and sneakers for a smart utility-inspired look, or wear with denim shorts for casual weekends.

Denim shirts are timeless wardrobe staples that can elevate your style in countless ways. From Symbol Premium’s classic regular fit to INKAST’s double-pocket rugged style, this collection offers something for every man’s fashion taste. So, the next time you’re looking to add versatility and rugged charm to your wardrobe, pick from these top 6 denim shirts for men and embrace a look that never goes out of fashion.

Similar stories for you:

Timeless silk sarees for every occasion: Top 8 picks to look graceful

Party-wear sarees to level your festive style: Top 8 picks for you to arrive in style

Rayon kurta sets for women: Top 7 stylish sets for you to stay comfy and look elegant

Top 6 denim shirts for men: Rugged, stylish and always in trend; Best picks for you: FAQs Are denim shirts still in style in 2025? Yes, denim shirts remain a timeless trend in men’s fashion. They are versatile, durable, and can be styled for casual, smart-casual, and semi-formal looks.

What trousers go best with denim shirts? Denim shirts pair well with chinos, black jeans, cargo trousers, and even shorts. Avoid pairing them with jeans of the exact same wash to keep the look balanced.

How should men style denim shirts for a casual day out? For casual wear, leave your denim shirt unbuttoned over a white tee, pair it with jeans or joggers, and finish with sneakers for a relaxed vibe.

Can denim shirts be worn to the office? Absolutely! Opt for darker washes and slim-fit designs for a polished look. Pair with chinos or trousers for a smart-casual office outfit.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.