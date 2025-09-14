Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
The quintessential Bengali saree guide: 7 timeless picks to be Durga-Puja ready

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 11:00 am IST

From the breezy Tant to the regal Baluchari, these seven Bengali sarees are must-haves for every woman who treasures tradition and style.

Tant Ghar Womens Cotton Normal Khesh Saree with Printed Blouse (White) View Details checkDetails

Saree Bahar Womens Traditional Premium Bengal Pure Cotton Tant Saree Without Blouse Piece | Handwoven Saree for Summer & Daily Use | (Cherry Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

Laxmi Handloom Womens Traditional Bengal Handloom Cotton Begampuri Saree (Dark Green) View Details checkDetails

₹679

rupanjali Jamdani Handloom Woven Pure Cotton Soft Light Weight Saree for Women View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

SAMVITA Kantha Stitch Silk Saree for Women (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

NEW COLLECTION Traditional Bengali Durga Puja Garad Saree for Women Goroder Red Border White Kanjivaram Gorod Sari Lal Par Sada Banarasi Handloom Silk Latest Designe Safed New Sadi with Red Blouse View Details checkDetails

₹994

RATNAVALI Baluchari Silk Saree | Bengali Silk Saree With Zari | Traditional Silk Saree R76-06 View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

For centuries, Bengal has been home to some of the most exquisite weaving traditions in India. Be it the breezy Tant, the intricately woven Jamdani, the bold striped Begampuri, or the luxurious Baluchari, each Bengali saree reflects the region’s rich textile legacy. These sarees are heirlooms passed through generations, often worn during Durga Puja, weddings, and cultural celebrations.

The quintessential Bengali saree guide: 7 timeless picks to be Durga-Puja ready(Pexels)
The quintessential Bengali saree guide: 7 timeless picks to be Durga-Puja ready(Pexels)

Owning a Bengali saree is like carrying a piece of Bengal’s soul. Check out the 7 traditional Bengali sarees that every woman should have in her wardrobe, each unique in weave, design, and cultural significance.

Top 7 Bengali sarees to be Durga-Puja ready this festive season!

1.

Tant Ghar Women's Cotton Normal Khesh Saree with Printed Blouse (White)
This white cotton khesh saree from Tant Ghar is light, breathable, and perfect for summer wear. Featuring a subtle khesh weave and a printed blouse, it offers traditional charm with a contemporary touch. The soft cotton drapes beautifully, making it ideal for casual occasions or festive gatherings.

2.

Premium Bengal Tant Saree by Saree Bahar
A true reflection of Bengal’s everyday grace, the Tant saree is loved for its sheer comfort. Handwoven in pure cotton, these sarees are light, crisp, and airy, designed for Bengal’s humid summers. The bold border and pallav add a traditional touch, often seen in hues of red, white, and indigo. Perfect for casual wear, cultural gatherings, and rituals, the Tant is the saree that seamlessly blends daily practicality with heritage.

3.

Traditional Begampuri Cotton Saree by Laxmi Handloom
Originating from the town of Begampur in Bengal, the Begampuri saree is known for its striking borders with alternating stripes and checks. Unlike the delicate Jamdani, Begampuri sarees are robust, durable, and woven in earthy tones. Their minimalistic charm makes them versatile equally fitting for office wear, casual gatherings, or simple festive occasions. It represents Bengal’s love for simplicity balanced with strong cultural identity.

4.

Soft Cotton Jamdani Saree by Rupanjali
This is a softer variant of the traditional Jamdani, offering greater comfort while retaining the finesse of its weaving. With intricate motifs floating gracefully across its body, it captures the dreamy essence of Bengal’s handloom artistry. Ideal for evening events, poetry sessions, or festive get-togethers, this saree embodies understated elegance and grace.

5.

SAMVITA Kantha Stitch Silk Saree for Women
This exquisite silk saree is adorned with delicate Kantha stitch embroidery, adding intricate texture and a luxurious feel. The smooth silk fabric ensures graceful draping, making it perfect for weddings or festive occasions. Each stitch tells a story of artisanal skill and heritage craft.

6.

NEW COLLECTION Traditional Bengali Durga Puja Garad Saree for Women
This handloom Gorod saree comes with a vibrant red border on white silk, ideal for Durga Puja celebrations. The Lal Par Sada Banarasi silk is rich yet lightweight, designed for elegance and comfort during long festival hours. A matching red blouse completes the festive ensemble.

7.

Baluchari Silk Saree by RATNAVALI
Perhaps the most iconic of all Bengali silks, the Baluchari saree is a masterpiece of storytelling. Woven in Bishnupur, these sarees feature elaborate scenes from epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, crafted in silk and zari threads across the pallav. Owning a Baluchari is like owning a piece of Bengal’s history and mythology. Traditionally worn for weddings and festive occasions, it remains a symbol of aristocratic taste and heritage.

  • Which Bengali saree is best for daily wear?

    Tant, Begampuri, and soft Jamdani sarees are ideal for everyday use due to their breathable cotton weave.

  • How should I style a Bengali saree?

    Pair with traditional jewellery like shankha-pola bangles, gold or oxidised silver, and complete the

  • Why is Jamdani considered so special?

    Jamdani sarees are entirely handwoven with intricate motifs, often taking weeks to finish. Their fine craftsmanship and heritage make them highly prized.

  • Which sarees are best for weddings or festivals?

    Baluchari, Muslin silk, and Tussar silk sarees are perfect choices for grand occasions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore lifestyle stories on fashion,health, relationships,festivals,travel,recipe. Get expert tips, trending updates, and practical ideas to improve your daily routine on Hindustan Times.
