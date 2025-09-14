The quintessential Bengali saree guide: 7 timeless picks to be Durga-Puja ready
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 11:00 am IST
From the breezy Tant to the regal Baluchari, these seven Bengali sarees are must-haves for every woman who treasures tradition and style.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Tant Ghar Womens Cotton Normal Khesh Saree with Printed Blouse (White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Saree Bahar Womens Traditional Premium Bengal Pure Cotton Tant Saree Without Blouse Piece | Handwoven Saree for Summer & Daily Use | (Cherry Pink) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Laxmi Handloom Womens Traditional Bengal Handloom Cotton Begampuri Saree (Dark Green) View Details
|
₹679
|
|
|
rupanjali Jamdani Handloom Woven Pure Cotton Soft Light Weight Saree for Women View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
SAMVITA Kantha Stitch Silk Saree for Women (Green) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
NEW COLLECTION Traditional Bengali Durga Puja Garad Saree for Women Goroder Red Border White Kanjivaram Gorod Sari Lal Par Sada Banarasi Handloom Silk Latest Designe Safed New Sadi with Red Blouse View Details
|
₹994
|
|
|
RATNAVALI Baluchari Silk Saree | Bengali Silk Saree With Zari | Traditional Silk Saree R76-06 View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
