Electric toothbrushes for gentle and effective cleaning: Our top 8 picks for you to try
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 04:47 pm IST
Swap your regular toothbrushes with electric toothbrush and get your teeth cleaned effectively.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Philips Sonicare - 4100 Electric Toothbrush, Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush With Pressure Sensor, Black Hx3681/24 - Adult, 244.944 Gram View Details
|
₹6,333
|
|
|
Oral-B Vitality 100 White Criss Cross Electric Rechargeable Adult Toothbrush Powered & Crossaction Power Toothbrush Replacement Head (Soft) - Pack Of 1 View Details
|
₹1,890
|
|
|
AGARO COSMIC PLUS Sonic Electric Tooth Brush (Rosegold) & AGARO COSMIC PLUS Sonic Electric Tooth Brush (Black) - Oral Care Combo View Details
|
₹3,398
|
|
|
beatXP Vista Sonic Electric Toothbrush for Adults with 2 Brush Heads & 5 Cleaning Modes | Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush | 30000 strokes/min with Long Battery Life (Pink) View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
Caresmith SPARK Infinity Electric Toothbrush View Details
|
|
|
|
Perfora Electric Toothbrush, 2 Modes, AAA Powered, 2 Brush Heads, 90 Days Battery Life | 1 Year Warranty | Brush, Electric Toothbrush For Men, Women & Kids, 002 - Dark Night (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹690
|
|
|
ORACURA SB200 Blue Electric Toothbrush for Men & Women, 1 Year Warranty, 36,000 strokes/min, 3 Modes, IPX7 Waterproof, 25 Days Charging Time Cycle, 2 Mins Auto-Timer View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Winston Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Super Soft Bristles for Adults | IPX8 Waterproof with 5 Cleaning Modes | Suitable for Sensitive Gums 1-Year Warranty (White) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
