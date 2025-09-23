Feeling like a walking balloon? NHS surgeon explains what causes bloating, shares simple hacks to ease discomfort

Feeling bloated after meals is a common struggle, and for many, it happens far too often. Bloating can be triggered by several factors - from diet and gut imbalances to hormonal changes and underlying digestive conditions - but sometimes, everyday habits play a bigger role than we realise. Bloating can be caused by several factor including diet, poor gut microbiome, and hormonal factors.(Pixabay)

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based NHS surgeon and health content creator, has shared a simple hack to manage bloating, which is not only highly effective but also simple, free and does not involve any supplements. In an Instagram video posted on July 26, the gut health expert highlights why snacking constantly can be detrimental for your gut health and can lead to bloating and discomfort, suggesting a simple hack that can help if you get experience frequent bloating.

The gut’s cleaning crew

Dr Rajan explains that the digestive tract has its very own cleaning mechanism, known as the Migrating Motor Complex (MMC). He playfully terms it as a “biological Roomba” and explains, “It's a wavelike muscle contraction that sweeps through your digestive tract between meals, removing leftover food particles and bacteria. It's your own personal housekeeper that ensures your gut remains clean and patient.” This is an essential process for preventing bloating and discomfort, since it cleans out bacterial overgrowth and buildup of food debris. The surgeon points out that the MMC is most active when you are not eating.

What happens when you snack constantly?

The gut health expert highlights, “When you snack frequently, you're essentially leaving the lights on, signaling that it's always meal time. This constant stimulation prevents activation of the cleanup crew. So, the cleanup crew skip work and your gut gets a bit untidy with undigested food particles and bacteria lingering in your gut, which equals more bloating due to bacterial fermentation.” He further explains that bloating is a complex, multifaceted issue that can be influenced by several factors including diet, gut microbiome and hormonal changes.

How to prevent bloating?

Dr Rajan recommends spacing out meals three to four hours apart, in order to allow your digestive system to complete its natural cleaning cycle and prepare to receive more food - to reduce bloating and discomfort. This practice may also support healthier gut movement and promote a balanced microbiome. He also adds, “Bloating has many causes (IBS, intolerances, SIBO, hormones etc), so this isn’t a magic bullet and it’s always worth identifying the underlying cause for the bloating…but it’s a simple, low-effort habit to try if you feel like a walking balloon!”

