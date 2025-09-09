Can bad mouth health cause heart attack? Study identifies oral bacteria as a silent trigger

The scientific community is in a continuous search to identify the risk factors for heart attacks, as it is one of the leading causes of death. Many influences have come to light, such as long hours of sitting, eating oily food, an inactive lifestyle, sleep deprivation, and so on. But a study highlighted a very unusual contributor to heart attacks. A heart attack is caused by a blockage in an artery. Oral bacteria silently wreak havoc with the 'biofilms'(Pexels)

The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association on August 6, 2025, identified mouth bacteria as one of the causes. Shocking? Yes, as per the researchers, the bacteria can trigger a chain reaction that impacts the arteries and subsequently causes a heart attack. This addition to the list of risk factors demonstrates how intricately complicated, interconnected and multifaceted the cardiovascular system is. So you cannot let your guard down just because you are eating healthy and exercising daily.

Which bacteria?

The bacteria the team of researchers identified were viridans streptococci. Normally, they are present in the mouth, and during brushing or chewing, they can enter the bloodstream. From here, the simple bacteria turn into a major health hazard as they settle in atherosclerotic plaques and form biofilms. Biofilms are bacterial communities with shields that antibiotics can't reach and sometimes even immune cells (macrophages) can't detect.

For the uninformed, plaque is a buildup on the artery walls, causing them to narrow and block blood flow. So, in other words, bacterial community (biofilms) form inside the arterial plaques, and the immune system can't catch them because they are inactive.

What's even more concerning is that these biofilms were present in over 40 per cent of coronary plaques from sudden death victims and patients undergoing surgery.

Next, the researchers explained that these bacteria stay dormant and then ‘wake up,’ making them visible to the immune system and, in turn, causing inflammation. This inflammation then causes a rupture of these plaques and can trigger a heart attack.

What does it mean?

Not only brushing, but make frequent dental checkups regular for your heart health. (Unsplash)



The implications of this finding is clear that oral hygeine matters more than ever. They cannot be neglected as heart attacks are not only restructed to triggers like stress or cholestrol. Oral bacterial infections are also a silent trigger. So even a healthy person who may be neglectful with their oral care may be at the risk of heart failure. So no, you can't skip out on oral hygiene essentials like brushing, as it would also safeguard your heart health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.