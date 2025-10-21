Binged on jalebi, soan papdi and ladoo this Diwali? Orthodontist reveals how you can undo the dental damage

Diwali 2025: Syrupy jalebis, ghee-drenched halwas, sugary motichoor ladoos, and teeth-sticking soan papdis are among the many high-calorie sweets which stole the spotlight during Diwali. Sweets enjoy a special place in the Indian festive season, from Holi, Navratri to Diwali, whether in gift mithai boxes or puja prasad (offerings.) The festive season was rife with overindulgent consumption of sweets, which may have downsides for oral health later on. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

The enthusiastic energy in festival season puts everyone in a happy-go-lucky mood, throwing caution to the wind. But the carefree, sweet binge session comes with perilous health risks. One of the common damages is to dental health. The damage may not be prominent or disruptive in the beginning, but it slowly builds up. In fact, it may even set back months of proper oral care.

Can you undo this damage? To learn more about the dental care steps post Diwali, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Jaineel Parekh, Orthodontist at Laxmi Dental Ltd. He insisted upon the importance of a post-sugar oral care routine, calling it the ‘smile reset.’ While it is not an established medical treatment, smile reset involves a daily oral routine one can follow at home. If needed, it can also be tailored as per requirements after an in-person doctor consultation.

How do sweets trigger the damage?

People with a sweet tooth and, in general, foodies, curl their toes in gastronomic glee as they dig into sweets. But this excitement fizzles out quickly when dental problems begin to emerge. As per the orthodontist, most of the initial stages of the dental issues are often invisible.

Dr Parekh explained, "The desserts often leave behind an invisible aftermath on your teeth. The constant sugar intake fuels bacteria that produce acids, weakening enamel, inflaming gums, and triggering sensitivity or bad breath.”

One may face senstivity problems. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Oral care routine

A very essential dental habit while eating sweets can change how they affect your teeth. “Rinse your mouth after every meal or sweet snack. This simple habit helps wash away food debris and neutralises acids before they can erode enamel,” Dr Parekh shared.

Simplicity is the key, and the same applies to your post-Diwali oral care. You may not need a complicated routine. Following some staple habits consistently makes all the difference.

Follow these steps for good oral health. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

“Take your time while brushing, making sure to reach every surface, especially near the gumline where plaque tends to hide. Follow this with gentle flossing; if you’ve been skipping it, this is the week to get consistent. A water flosser can make the process easier if your gums are sensitive," the orthodontist revealed. He also suggested adding antibacterial mouthwash at this stage, preferably alcohol-free, to prevent dryness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.