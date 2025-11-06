Sleep specialist with 20 years of experience shares how night shift workers can get proper sleep

Can night shift workers ever get good rest? It can feel like you are existing on an entirely different timeline (even on a whole other planet), working as the rest of the world sleeps. This disorients the internal body clock, as you slog through the night on caffeine and later try to catch some sleep while the sun blazes outside. Night shift workers are at a great risk of sleep-related problems because of disrupted circadian rhythm. (Picture credit: Freepik)

But can you catch some peaceful rest while being on the night shift? Sleep doctor Chris said yes, it is possible. While night shift schedules can completely clash with the body's natural rhythm, making proper sleep feel like a big task, it is not a lost cause, yet. Dr Christopher J Allen, a physician in sleep medicine and pediatric neurology with 20 years in the medical field, revealed in an October 6 post that with certain practices and lifestyle changes, one can achieve restorative rest despite working late at night.

Dr Chris highlighted that the sleep pattern is biologically hardwired and based on the light and darkness. He said, "The truth is, our bodies are biologically wired to be awake during the day and asleep at night. So shift work always poses challenges." Sunlight helps to make one more alert, while darkness is the gentle cue to unwind for the day. Here's where the problem lies for night shift workers, as they are fighting against the very deep-seated biological programming. When it's time to call it a day, they are beginning the day. That's why, after they are done, night shift workers may struggle to fall asleep.

How to make a better sleep environment?

Use a sleep mask to block out harsh lights in the morning when you sleep. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The time you sleep does influence your sleep quality, but the environment also determines how restorative your sleep can be.

He said,"Many night shift workers can protect their health and restorative rest by controlling the environment and routines. This means keeping a fixed sleep schedule even on days off when possible." When you stay consistent with your bedtime and wake-up time, you help stabilise your body clock, even if your schedule may be running differently from everyone else's.

Dr Chris also suggested changing the environment so that it mimics nighttime, signalling your brain it's time to rest. “Using blackout curtains or a sleep mask to block light and keeping your sleep space cool and quiet,” he recommended.

Sunlight exposure

The next trick is a light exposure technique that influences your internal clock and reduces circadian rhythm confusion. This technique, which Dr Chris shared, involves exposing yourself to bright light to stay alert and then wearing sunglasses on the way back home to help your body stay in sync with the internal clock.

Here's how it works. Dr Chris elaborated, “Another thing you can do is expose yourself to bright light during your shift and avoid sunlight on your way home with sunglasses. This can reduce circadian misalignment.” He further emphasised following a healthy lifestyle and reducing caffeine dependence.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.