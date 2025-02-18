Is being a morning person good for you? Here's what a new study says

An interesting new study found that individuals felt a greater sense of self-worth earlier in the day. People reported better mental health and wellbeing in the morning, per the study published in the British Medical Journal Metal Health. The study's findings have important implications for mental health support and intervention. Also read | Want to become a morning person? Try this ultimate 3-day challenge to shift your body clock Research has shown that people tend to report better mental health and wellbeing in the morning. (Freepik)

In the study conducted by University College London, researchers analysed data collected from a dozen surveys of 49,218 respondents over a two-year period – between March 2020 and March 2022. The study analysed the data to understand patterns in mental health and wellbeing.

Things feel better in the morning

A consistent morning routine may help set a positive tone for the day. According to the study, respondents reported greater life satisfaction, increased happiness, and less severe depressive symptoms in the morning. They also felt a greater sense of self-worth earlier in the day.

Some key findings of the study are:

1. Morning mental health boost: People reported better mental health and wellbeing early in the day, with greater life satisfaction, happiness, and less severe depressive symptoms.

2. Self-worth peaks in the morning: Individuals felt a greater sense of self-worth earlier in the day.

3. Midnight slump: Mental health and mood took a downturn around midnight.

4. Weekend variability: Mental health and mood were more variable on weekends.

5. Stable loneliness: Loneliness remained relatively stable throughout the week.

What is wellbeing anyway?

Although mental health and well-being are associated, they are not the same thing. Mental health is a significant contributor to well-being, but they don’t entirely overlap. Wellbeing involves not only mental, but also emotional, physical, cognitive, psychological, and spiritual factors.

According to the World Health Organization, wellbeing is a positive state determined by social, economic, and environmental conditions that include quality of life and a sense of meaning and purpose.

What else you need to know

While the recent study didn't explore the reasons behind these findings, it's possible that the morning boost in mental health and wellbeing is due to a combination of factors, such as increased sunlight exposure, improved sleep quality, and a sense of renewed purpose and motivation.

It is also worth noting that while many respondents reported feeling better in the morning, better is relative. When someone feels better in the morning, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they feel good. In addition, mood is a temporary state; mental health and wellbeing are more stable conditions.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.