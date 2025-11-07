AIIMS Raipur urologist says think twice before using this ‘commonly prescribed antibiotic’; shares serious side effects

For many, antibiotics have become the go-to solution for almost everything, from fevers to urinary infections. They’re easy to access, quick to take, and often seen as the magic pill that fixes everything. But behind that convenience lies a growing health threat most people aren’t aware of. The overuse and misuse of antibiotics can not only make them ineffective but also harm vital organs like your kidneys and liver in the long run. (Also read: AIIMS gastrologist shares 3 simple tests that can ‘literally save your life’ and detect hidden health risks early ) Urologist warns against misuse of antibiotics for minor ailments. (Unsplash)

Dr Parwez Alam, urologist at AIIMS Raipur based in Delhi with over 15 years of experience, shares in his October 10 Instagram post why you should think twice before using this commonly prescribed drug.

Which antibiotic is raising safety concerns

Dr Parwez explained, “In medical science, it has been observed that there’s a particular medicine that the FDA has issued a Black Box Warning for. The FDA, which regulates drugs, released this warning after noticing that when this medicine was used, it caused several serious side effects.”

He further shared that the medicine can harm tendons, the tissues that connect muscles to bones. “It was found that this drug could damage tendons, and in many cases, it even led to disability. There were also reports of people developing uncontrolled diabetes after using it,” he said.

Despite such risks, Dr Alam noted that this drug continues to be commonly prescribed and widely used in many areas. He urged people to exercise caution and avoid using it unnecessarily, especially in children and adolescents.

Why should you avoid using it without medical advice

“The medicine I’m referring to belongs to the fluoroquinolone group of antibiotics, which includes drugs like levofloxacin and norfloxacin. These antibiotics can be dangerous if taken without proper medical advice,” he cautioned.

Dr. Parwez Alam highlights the dangers of fluoroquinolone antibiotics, which can lead to severe side effects and organ damage.(Google Gemini)

Dr Alam also advised against self-medication, saying, “People should never use them casually, for example, just because they have leg pain or mild discomfort. They should also be strictly avoided in children, as studies have shown they can cause irreversible nerve damage and other severe side effects.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.