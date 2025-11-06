Bengaluru neurologist shares the first behavioural signs of Alzheimer's: 'Frequent irritability...'

Neurodegenerative diseases are surging rapidly across the globe, with cases rising at an alarming pace. According to Alzheimer's Disease International's the number of people living with dementia is set to grow from 55 million in 2020 to 78 million by 2030, and nearly 140 million by 2050. Every year, around 10 million new cases are reported. The global burden is high as Alzheimer's is progressive, meaning the symptoms worsen over time. This is why early recognition is vital. Before memory loss begins to show, some behavioural signs give away Alzheimer's. (Unsplash)

To understand the early signs, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Mahendra JV, HOD and consultant, department of neurology at Ramaiah Institute of Neurosciences, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru.

Often, many may think that memory loss is the first indicator of Alzheimer's, but Dr Mahendra clarified that it is not always true. Sometimes the first signs are the personality changes, a very subtle shift in the beginning.

He added, “The early phases of Alzheimer’s frequently present as changes in behaviour, mood, and judgment. These non-cognitive symptoms are easily missed, which leads to a delay in both diagnosis and care.”

What are the first behavioural changes?

Mood swings are one of the first signs. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The common sins include mood changes and shifts, which are very uncharacteristic of the person.

The neurologist elaborated, “Individuals may show out-of-character traits like appearing withdrawn, losing interest in daily activities, or showing frequent irritability and aggressive mood swings. Depression, anxiety, and apathy can appear years before memory impairment is obvious.”

Further, Alzheimer's can also have a big impact on how someone thinks, perceives and interacts with others around.

Dr Mahendra explained the other lesser-known signs, "Some develop suspicion or paranoia, while others struggle with decision-making, communication, or disorientation in familiar surroundings. One can even experience visual challenges such as difficulty judging distance or reading.”

These signs don't outrightly give away that they are associated with Alzheimer's, as they often involve mood and emotional changes rather than typical cognitive symptoms, like memory loss or difficulty with problem-solving. Yet they are equally important, as they indicate early disruptions in the brain.

Dr Mahendra warned that often all these signs are mistaken for stress or normal ageing, but sometimes these are missed. He reiterated the importance of early medical attention.



What triggers these changes?

So what are the biological triggers responsible for the changes in the mood, behaviour and perception? “Protein deposits, called beta-amyloid plaques, interfere with how nerve cells communicate. This not only affects memory; it also disrupts areas of the brain that control emotions and behaviour,” the neurologist explained.

The changes look like mental health issues, which are common in everyday struggles.“Depression, anxiety, apathy, or disturbed sleep are therefore not separate issues but part of the disease process itself," Dr Mahendra noted. "These features may appear even when memory tests look normal, making them important early clues for doctors.”

Paying attention to these shifts can help families understand the early signs and get a vital head start in spotting the disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.