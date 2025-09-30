Genetic risk of Alzheimer’s disease? Study reveals this diet may lower it

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder which causes a serious and progressive decline in memory, thinking and reasoning abilities, along with weakened language and problem-solving skills. One of the common risk factors is genetics, meaning if someone in the family has Alzheimer’s disease, the chances of developing it increase significantly., While other risk factors, like lifestyle, can be changed, since people are born with their genes and the resultant disease vulnerabilities, this is something they cannot change. The right diet can help reduce the risks of dementia, even lower genetic risks. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

But a recent study offers some form of relief. A study published on August 25, 2025, in the journal Nature Medicine shared that the risk of Alzheimer’s disease can be reduced with the help of the Mediterranean diet.

Genetic risks can be changed

Genetics play a major role, and a gene named APOE is one of the biggest risk factors. Those who have this gene are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, especially if they have two copies of it. The researchers examined blood samples and found that people with two copies of the APOE4 gene are at the highest risk and benefit the most from the Mediterranean diet. The researchers called the tiny molecules in our blood ‘metabolites', and they can be influenced by diet and help lower dementia risk.

The researchers also noticed that the protective effects of this diet are stronger in people who carry two copies of the APOE4 gene. The diet lowers dementia risk by changing the levels of these metabolites, and this makes up for about 40 per cent of the overall benefit among those people who carry a high risk.

What is Mediterranean Diet?

The Mediterranean diet, celebrated for its heart-healthy benefits in adults, is now proving to be a game-changer for kids too.

Even if genetic predisposition is strong, modifiable habits like diet can reduce the likelihood of developing a neurodegenerative disease. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the Mediterranean Diet is all about eating plant-based foods and healthy fats. It includes vegetables, lentils, nuts, olive oil, brown bread, yoghurt, and fish rich in omega fatty oils. For a bit of background, this diet is from countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea, like France, Spain, Italy and Greece. For weight loss goals, it is one of the commonly associated diets. This actually shows the versatile health benefits of the Mediterranean Diet.

Another study from October 2024 recommended choosing this diet to reduce heart failure risks in women. The diet works by targeting elevated inflammatory cytokines. It also positively influences glucose metabolism, insulin sensitivity, and lipid levels, all contributing to a decreased risk of heart failure.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.