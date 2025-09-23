Neuroscientist recommends 3 foods to avoid if you want to prevent Alzheimer's disease

With age, cognitive functions weaken, potentially paving the way to neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, which cannot be reversed and is progressive in nature, meaning it will only get worse till the brain gives out. So prevention is largely emphasised as the medical and scientific community is continuously on the lookout for lifestyle factors and dietary choices that reduce or increase risks. What’s on your plate plays an important role in how your brain ages. Can herpes virus trigger Alzheimer's? Study answers.(Pexels)

ALSO READ: World Alzheimer's Day 2025: Neurologist alerts women face double the risk of developing Alzheimer's than men

Robert WB Love, a neuroscientist who specialises in helping people reduce Alzheimer’s risk with science, revealed in a September 23 Instagram post three key food ingredients that accelerate the brain’s ageing.

1. High fructose, corn syrup and agave syrup

First up is an ingredient that is often found in processed foods. The neuroscientist also lumped in the sweetener agave syrup in the same category because of the similar effects. One of the primary reasons is their contribution to inflammation. In fact, inflammation time and again has been found to be a key driver. In a 2018 study, inflammation was called the central mechanism for Alzheimer’s disease.

Robert said, “High fructose corn syrup is a ton of calories and usually not very much fibre, and this will spike your insulin, spike your blood glucose, increase inflammation- inflammation is one of the primary causes of ageing and high fructose corn syrup is very readily stored as fat, so this also can increase weight gain.”

2. French fries

French fries are the go-to comfort food, paired with burgers or eaten with ketchup or mayo. As a side dish, their savoury crispiness is widely loved. But the neuroscientist flagged your favourite dish, calling it a ‘double whammy.’ Why? Not one, but French fries pose two big risks that accelerate ageing.

He said, “Number one, the potatoes spike blood glucose and that increases inflammation. Number two, frying foods increases something called AGES, advanced glycation end products. These actually age you as this word sounds like, and these also increase inflammation, so French fries increase inflammation in two distinct ways; these are absolutely horrible for ageing.”

3. Seed oil

For cooking, seed oil is often used, but which one you pick from the aisle is important. Robert didn’t include black seed oil or hemp seed; instead, he singled out sunflower oil, safflower oil, canola oil, and corn oil because, as per him, they are very ‘inflammatory.’

He said, “I mean, sunflower oil, safflower oil, canola oil, corn oil, these highly processed foods are made under high heat and lot of pressure and when these oils and when these oils are in containers, they oxidise very readily and then when you consume them, they are very inflammatory, all these foods increae ageing, increase inflammation.”

The neuroscientist spoke out against inflammation, just like the 2018 study mentioned earlier, where inflammation is deemed one of the primary risks. Robert recommended eating protein-rich foods, fruits and vegetables, like wild-caught salmon and sardines, and drinking plenty of water, green tea, and organic coffee, as they help slow down ageing.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.