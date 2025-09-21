World Alzheimer's Day 2025: Neurologist alerts women face double the risk of developing Alzheimer's than men

World Alzheimer's Day 2025: September 21 is observed as World Alzheimer's Day, aimed at spreading awareness about Alzheimer's disease; from debunking myths, alerting about warning signs, to highlighting who may be predisposed for better prevention. On this day, let's take a look at who's most at risk of developing Alzheimer's. Alarmingly, women are at a greater risk than men. Women are more likely to develop Alzheimer's because of biological, hormonal, and genetic reasons. (PC: Pexels)

Dr Bipan Kumar Sharma, Consultant Neurology, Kailash Deepak Hospital, told HT Lifestyle that women are almost twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s.

He said, “Alzheimer’s disease affects almost twice as many women as men, and there are reasons for that beyond the fact that women tend to live longer than men.” Moreover, the risks are higher in women because a combination of biological, hormonal, and genetic factors increases a woman’s susceptibility.

Here are some of the reasons neurologists revealed that may provide clarity on why women are at a greater risk:

1. Menopause

Menopause is a major health milestone in a woman’s life, and Dr Sharma revealed that hormonal changes play a role in determining susceptibility to the neurodegenerative disorder. He said, “Estrogen, which has protective effects on brain cells, drops significantly during midlife. This reduction may lead to changes in brain structure and energy usage, as well as immune function, that could increase the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.”

He further added that there might be a ‘critical window’ during menopause when hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can help, but starting it too late may not work and could even be harmful.

2. Genetics

Genetics play a major role in the predisposition to neurodegenerative disorders. In this case as well, certain genes are responsible.

Elaborating on how this happens, Dr Sharma said, For instance, the APOE4 gene, a well-known genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease, appears to have a stronger impact on women than on men. The fact that women have two X chromosomes, and some genes located on the X chromosome appear to escape the normal silencing process, might influence brain ageing and immune function."

3. Immune system

Further, a woman’s immune system is generally more active than a man’s. The neurologist highlighted that this can be both an advantage and a weakness.

He added, “A more reactive immune system may increase neuroinflammation, one of the drivers of Alzheimer’s disease. This difference in immune behaviour may contribute to the faster buildup of amyloid plaques and tau tangles in women’s brains.”

So for those who are already more at risk of developing Alzheimer’s, like women, it is vital to become more attentive about your brain health by including brain-friendly foods in your diet, keeping your brain active to sharpen cognitive skills, managing stress, and visiting doctor for regular medical check-ups to monitor these risk factors.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.