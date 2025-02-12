Diet, lifestyle hacks to say goodbye to acid reflux and protect yourself from oesophageal cancer

Acid reflux might seem harmless, but chronic gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) can have life-altering consequences, including the development of oesophageal cancer. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker (Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon at MetaHeal - Laparoscopy and Bariatric Surgery Center in Mumbai and Saifee and Apollo and Namaha Hospitals in Mumbai) highlighted that certain factors make some people more susceptible to oesophageal cancer, including: Acid reflux management guide: Causes, symptoms, effective treatment options and prevention tips to avoid esophageal cancer.(Image by Freepik)

Chronic GERD (acid reflux lasting for years)

Barrett’s oesophagus

Obesity (which increases pressure on the stomach, worsening reflux)

Smoking and excessive alcohol use

A diet high in processed and acidic foods

If you experience any of these symptoms or have multiple risk factors, do not ignore them. Seeking medical attention early can improve outcomes.

When we eat fast, our body goes into a 'fight or flight' mode, impairing our ability to digest food properly. This can lead to uncomfortable symptoms like bloating, gas, and acid reflux. (Freepik)

How to reduce the risk:

1. Managing acid reflux to prevent cancer

One of the ways to lower the risk of oesophageal cancer is by controlling acid reflux effectively. As per Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, here’s how that can be done:

Maintain a healthy weight – Excess weight increases abdominal pressure, pushing acid into the esophagus.

Eat smaller meals – Overeating increases acid production and worsens reflux.

Avoid trigger foods – Limit spicy, fatty and acidic foods, as they weaken the LES.

Quit smoking and reduce alcohol consumption – Both can damage the esophageal lining and weaken the LES.

Do not lie down immediately after eating – Wait at least 2–3 hours before lying down to prevent acid reflux.

Elevate your head while sleeping – Sleeping with an elevated head can reduce nighttime reflux.

Avoid carbonated beverages: The caffeine in carbonated beverages or tea and coffee may aggravate symptoms of acid reflux and must be avoided.

2. Medical treatment options

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker revealed that doctors may prescribe medications to help manage GERD and prevent complications:

Antacids – Neutralise stomach acid for temporary relief.

H2 Blockers – Reduce acid production (e.g., ranitidine, famotidine).

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) – Stronger acid reducers (e.g., omeprazole, pantoprazole).

When is surgery needed?

For severe GERD that does not respond to medications, Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker recommended that surgical options like fundoplication may be considered as this procedure tightens the LES, preventing acid reflux. If diagnosed with Barrett’s oesophagus, Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker suggested that regular endoscopic monitoring is essential to detect early signs of cancer.

Prevention tips

According to Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, the key to prevention lies in early detection, lifestyle changes and medical intervention.

Listen to your body. Persistent acid reflux should never be ignored.

Seek medical advice if you have long-term GERD or symptoms of Barrett’s oesophagus.

Regular screenings can save lives. If you have risk factors, discuss endoscopic evaluation with your doctor.

By taking control of acid reflux, you can significantly lower your risk of oesophageal cancer and protect your digestive health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.