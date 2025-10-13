Florida gastroenterologist shares a high-protein, high-fibre salad for gut and liver health

Salads are the top-pick meals for staying in shape. They are light and meet the requirements of calorie-deficit goals. But they can be made more nourishing with some valuable additions. That way, salad not only supports your weight loss plans but also nourishes the functions of the liver and digestive tracts. Whether it is the liver's important role in detoxification or the gut's job in digestion and nutrient absorption, when your food multitasks, your overall health thrives. Integrating protein and fibre in your salad enhances the nutritional profile. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, shared in an Instagram post dated September 13 a salad recipe that is high in protein and fibre.

What is the recipe?

The recipe Dr Salhab shared included 30 grams of protein and 25 grams of fibre. Here are the ingredients and method:

Ingredients:

Combine ¾ cup black beans

¾ cup chickpeas

½ cup shelled edamame

⅓ cup corn for the protein and fiber base

Add ½ cup diced tomatoes

½ cup diced red bell pepper

½ cup diced cucumber

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

A few tablespoons of fresh chopped cilantro.

For an extra protein boost, add 3 ounces of grilled chicken breast or ½ cup of tempeh.

Method:

Toss everything with 2 tablespoons of zesty lime-cumin dressing.

The cumin dressing is made with 2 tbsp lime juice, 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar, 1 tsp olive oil, 1 tsp Dijon mustard, ½ tsp cumin, ½ tsp garlic powder, and a pinch of salt.

What are the benefits of protein and fibre?

Let's deep dive into the nutritional benefits of these two hero nutrients of the salad. From a weight loss perspective, protein, as per one WebMD report from 2024, helps you to stay fuller for a longer time. This is also applicable to fibre. It means you will get fewer cravings and be less likely to snack in between your meals. It significantly reduces the risks of overeating and derailing plans of creating a calorie deficit.

From a nutritional perspective, protein builds muscle and keeps bones strong. While fibre is good for gut health, it also helps in digestion and bowel movements. In a previous September 2025 HT Lifestyle interview with Dr Pankaj Gupta, a laparoscopic, bariatric and robotic surgeon at RG Hospitals, shared that fibre also decreases the chances of digestive disorders and issues.

He added, “A fibre-rich diet not only reduces the risk of constipation and bloating but also reduces the likelihood of conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), diverticulitis and haemorrhoids by regulating bowel movements and reducing strain.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.