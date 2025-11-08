Fitness trainer shares the body's most underrated weapon against diabetes: ‘Can soak up glucose even without insulin…’

India is often called the diabetes capital of the world - and for good reason. With millions affected every year, the numbers continue to rise at an alarming rate. While most people associate diabetes with poor diet and excessive sugar intake, the real problem runs deeper. A sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity, and declining muscle mass are some of the biggest - yet most overlooked - contributors to the disease. India is the diabetes capital of the whole world!(Unsplash)

Nitin Maurya, an online fitness trainer and content creator, has highlighted one of the most underrated tools in the fight against diabetes - muscle mass. He explains how building and maintaining muscle plays a crucial role in regulating glucose metabolism, helping to prevent and manage diabetes effectively.

In an Instagram video shared on June 26, Nitin emphasises, “You do not need to aim for perfection. You need to get stronger. Every rep you do and every step you take is a step away from illness and a step toward strength. Your body is capable of healing. But it needs your help. It needs movement. It needs resistance. It needs muscle.”

Muscle is the most underrated weapon against diabetes

According to Nitin, India is the diabetic capital of the whole world. He states, “The total number of people struggling with diabetes in India is higher than the total population of Brazil. Only 0.2 percent of our population is physically active enough to hit the gym. That means a staggering 99.8 percent are not building or maintaining muscle mass. There is no surprise in the rising cases of diabetes. Low muscle mass combined with poor lifestyle and nutrition choices is a recipe for metabolic disaster.”

He points out that keeping your muscles active can naturally regulate blood sugar, which in turn, reduces the risk of diabetes. Nitin explains, “Scientifically, skeletal muscle is responsible for 70 to 80 percent of glucose uptake after a meal. The more muscle you have, the easier it is for your body to absorb sugar from your bloodstream and bring your blood glucose levels down. And when your muscles are active, they can do this without even needing insulin. Yes, your muscle tissue literally helps you regulate blood sugar naturally.”

Muscles absorb glucose even without insulin

Nitin explains, “Muscle is your best glucose disposal system. Think of your muscle as a sponge. The more muscle you have, the more blood sugar will be absorbed. And the best part: it can soak up glucose even without insulin, especially when active.”

According to him, when you perform strength training, your muscles contract, creating an immediate demand for energy. This contraction signals muscle cells to draw glucose from the bloodstream to meet that energy requirement. As a result, your body efficiently utilises blood sugar to fuel the workout, improving glucose metabolism and enhancing overall metabolic health.

The trainer continues, “Then your muscle opens up glucose channels - Glucose Transporter Type 4 - even without insulin. That means your glucose will naturally drop. Exercise improves insulin sensitivity for up to 48 hours. That means your body's insulin demand is lower and there is better blood sugar control.”

Nitin explains how muscle mass helps in glucose metabolism.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Nutrition and exercise

Along with lack of physical activity, the traditional Indian diet is also responsible for fueling cases of diabetes across the country. He explains, “After all this comes our traditional food, which is full of carbohydrates and almost zero protein. Result: Sugar spikes, crashes, and the pancreas overworks. And slowly, the insulin response becomes weak. And boom, Diabetes.”

Nitin points out that sarcopenia - or age-related muscle loss - begins as early as 30. For those who are pre-diabetic or have type 2 diabetes, maintaining and building muscle isn’t just about fitness; it’s one of the most effective defences against diabetes.

Hence, he recommends, “Go to the gym, build muscle, and eat a balanced meal in your diet. Add protein. Because these are the best weapons in your arsenal to fight against diabetes. And remember, looking good is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.