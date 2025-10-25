French biochemist shares 10 simple glucose hacks to control sugar spikes: ‘Have any type of sugar, they’re all same’

Craving something sweet but worried about the glucose spike that follows? You’re not alone. Many people feel torn between enjoying their favourite foods and the guilt or fatigue that comes after. But what if you could have both - pleasure and balance? With a few simple, science-backed hacks, you can enjoy desserts and comfort foods without sending your blood sugar soaring. You can now enjoy your favourite dessert without worrying about glucose crashes!(Unsplash)

Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist, NYT bestselling author, and health activist popularly known as the Glucose Goddess on social media, has shared ten glucose hacks that can act as everyday tools to keep your glucose levels steady.

In an Instagram post shared on October 17, the glucose expert highlights, “They’re simple, science-backed habits that help you enjoy all the foods you love, without the crashes, cravings, brain fog, or long-term effects on your health. They’re here to help you feel better now and protect your body for the future.”

1. Eat food in the right order

According to Jessie, eating food in the right order can control glucose spikes significantly. She elaborates, “Start your meal with fibre (veggies), then protein and fat, and with starches and sugars last. This can reduce your glucose spike by up to 70 percent.”

2. Start your meal with a veggie starter

Jessie emphasises that beginning your meal with a serving of vegetables - before moving on to the main dish - can help stabilise blood sugar levels and flatten your glucose curve. She explains, “The fibre in veggies creates a protective mesh in your intestines, reducing the glucose spike of your meal.”

3. Stop counting calories

The biochemist emphasises, “What matters isn’t how many calories you eat, but what those calories do inside your body. Eating 100 calories of a doughnut is not the same as 100 calories of Greek yoghurt.”

4. Eat a savoury breakfast, not a sweet one

Jessie advises building your breakfast around proteins, complemented by healthy fats and fibre if you wish. Starches are optional, and the only sweetness should come from whole fruit.

Follow this order of eating food to manage glucose spikes.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

5. Have any type of sugar, they’re all the same

According to Jessie, honey, white sugar, agave syrup, and maple syrup are all made of glucose, so there’s little real difference between them in terms of their impact on your blood sugar. She recommends choosing the one that’s your favourite while using the other hacks to counter the spike.

6. Eat sugar as dessert, not on an empty stomach

Jessie recommends eating sweet foods after meals, as a dessert, instead of having them on their own. She explains, “That way the glucose will arrive more slowly, meaning less spike.”

7. Add vinegar to your routine

According to the glucose expert, “A tablespoon of vinegar before a meal can cut your glucose spike by up to 30 percent. Add a tablespoon to a tall glass of water or drizzle it on a salad.”

8. Move after you eat

The glucose expert recommends taking a 10-minute walk, doing a few squats, or dancing in your kitchen after having meals. She explains, “Your muscles act like sponges, soaking up glucose straight from your blood. More movement equals less spike.”

9. If you have to snack, go savoury

Jessie highlights, “Sweet snacks keep you on the glucose rollercoaster. Try to go for something savoury and protein-focused instead. Think nuts, cheese, eggs, hummus, Greek yoghurt.”

10. Put ‘clothes’ on your carbs

The biochemist recommends, “Add protein, fat, or fibre to keep your glucose curve steady and cut your cravings.” She suggests pairing Greek yoghurt with your brownie, nut butter on your bread, or cottage cheese on your bagel.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.