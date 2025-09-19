Gastroenterologist explains gut dysbiosis, reveals 6 symptoms: Brain fog, constipation

Gut wellness is very often talked about in the discourse of health. Gut microbiome forms a cornerstone of the gut's functioning, and any imbalance affects overall gut and overall health. One of the conditions is gut dysbiosis, which happens when there's an imbalance in the gut microbiome, the living community of microbes in the gut. Poor gut health symptoms include bloating, constipation and gas. (Shutterstock)

Dr Gurbakhshish Singh Sidhu, senior consultant- medical gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital, Patiala, told HT Lifestyle that gut microbiome, when it goes out of balance, may even disrupt digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune response.

He added, “Gut dysbiosis is an imbalance in the gut microbiota, your gut's ensemble of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Clinically, it happens when harmful microbes outnumber helpful microbes, leading to a disruption in digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune response.”

Some of the reasons why gut dysbiosis happens, as the gastroenterologist revealed, “A few examples would be a history of multiple antibiotics, a poor diet, long-term stress, acute infectious disease processes, and certain medications.”

Who are most vulnerable?

Here are the people who are at most risk of this issue, as shared by Dr Sindhu:

Poor dietary habits.

Chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, obesity, and autoimmune disorders.

Frequent antibiotic users.

These illnesses, as highlighted by Dr Sidhu, already weaken the immune system, which in turn results in the gut's poor ability to uphold a healthy microbial balance.

6 symptoms of gut dysbiosis

Constipation is an alarming sign, indicating irregular bowel movements. (Shutterstock)

Here are the 6 common signs which may indicate poor gut microbiome, as listed by the gastroentrologist:

Bloating and gas: Excess gas production and abdominal distention due to an imbalance in gut microbes. Constipation or diarrhoea: Irregular bowel movements Frequent infections: Weakened immune function as gut-healthy bacteria decline. Fatigue: Poor absorption of nutrients that have an impact on your energy levels. Brain fog: Effect on cognitive function. Skin problems: Acne or eczema, due to inflamed gut health.

5 preventative tips

Gut health care begins with what's on your plate. Diet plays a very important role in prevention and management. Here are the 5 tips Dr Sindhu listed:

Eat a fibre-rich diet such as whole grains, apples, pears, broccoli, carrots, sweet potatoes, beans, lentils, almonds, oats, etc, to support beneficial bacteria Include probiotics in the diet, like yoghurt or fermented foods. Minimise processed foods and sugar in your diet to limit the stimulation of harmful bacteria. Stay hydrated, as water supports digestion and helps in maintaining gut health Avoid unnecessary antibiotics

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.