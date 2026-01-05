New York physician who ‘treats cancer patients’ shares 5 ways to live longer and healthier in 2026

Want the secret to living a longer and healthier life? According to Dr Tim Tiutan, a board-certified internal medicine physician, assistant professor, author, and media personality based in New York City, it can be achieved by building a foundation for overall wellbeing with five key steps. Dr Tim explains that, as a doctor who treats cancer patients, there are five tips that he believes one needs to follow to be a healthier version of themselves. (Pexel)

5 ways to live longer and healthier

In an Instagram reel shared on December 21, the physician listed 5 ways to live longer and healthier in 2026. Sharing the video, he explained that, as a doctor who treats cancer patients, there are five tips that he believes one needs to follow to be a healthier version of themselves and live longer.

1. Sleep

Firstly, the physician emphasised the importance of sleeping seven to eight hours per day. He highlighted that several studies suggest a healthy sleep cycle is associated with a reduced mortality risk.

2. Relationships

Next, he emphasised the importance of investing time in your family and friends, as well as forming a community.

3. Eat healthy

Next, the physician suggested limiting fast food, and cautioned against consuming processed meats, sugary drinks, and cocktails. Additionally, he advised eating more fruits and vegetables.

4. Movement

Emphasising the importance of exercise and regular movement in boosting health and life expectancy, the physician stressed in the video, “Start small and work your way up.”

According to a July 2012 review published in the Journal of Ageing Research, physical activity was found to reduce several major mortality risk factors, including arterial hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, coronary heart disease, stroke, and cancer, thereby decreasing all-cause mortality by approximately 30 to 35 per cent.

5. Mental health

Lastly, the physician recommended, “Love yourself. It's hard to follow through on any of the above if you can't recognise that issues like depression or anxiety can inhibit your daily life. Here's your reminder to talk openly about what you may be going through and consider seeking therapy.”

The physician also emphasised that all the above tips are important, but it is necessary to highlight the significance of mental health awareness, an issue we often overlook when setting our health goals for the new year.

