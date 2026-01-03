Struggling to fall asleep? US doctor reveals a simple diet-based hack which can promote restful, quality sleep

Struggling to fall asleep or waking up repeatedly through the night can be incredibly frustrating - and reaching for another sleeping pill often feels like the easiest fix. But before turning to medication, there may be simpler, diet-based alternatives worth trying. Certain everyday foods contain nutrients that can naturally calm the nervous system, relax the brain and support more restorative sleep, offering a gentler way to improve sleep quality without heavy reliance on pills. The solution to restless nights might be lying inside a jar in your pantry!(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down the science-backed benefits of an unlikely food that may help improve sleep quality - peanut butter. In an Instagram video shared on January 3, the physician explains how specific compounds and nutrients in peanut butter work together to calm the mind and support more restful sleep.

Peanut butter and sleep

According to Dr Sood, there are three key reasons why peanut butter may help you fall asleep - supporting relaxation and promoting deeper, more restful sleep. He outlines the following:

Tryptophan

Dr Sood states that peanut butter contains an amino acid called tryptophan, which supports serotonin production and helps calm the brain, making it easier to relax and drift off to sleep. He explains, “Peanut butter contains tryptophan, which is a precursor to serotonin, which can have a calming effect on your brain.”

Healthy fats

Peanut butter also contains healthy fats that help stabilise blood sugar levels, preventing sudden glucose spikes and crashes - a common reason why some people wake up during the night. Dr Sood highlights, “It is also high in healthy fats, which can help stabilise your blood sugar. It does this by slowing the absorption of carbohydrates. The reason you wake up at night sometimes is because of the sudden spike and crash of your blood sugar.”

Magnesium

It is also rich in magnesium - a mineral known to relax the nervous system and support deeper, better-quality sleep. The physician explains, “Peanut butter also contains magnesium, which has been shown to also relax you and improve your sleep quality.”

When to have it

Dr Sood recommends consuming peanut butter at least two hours before bedtime to allow the body time to digest it and maximise its sleep-supporting benefits. He also highlights that peanut butter can be effective for some people, but may not help everyone - but it is a low risk option you can try out to improve sleep.

He states, “If you are going to eat prior to bed it is recommended to eat two hours prior. It is worth noting, while peanut butter may help some people sleep, it is not for everyone.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.