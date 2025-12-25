Tossing and turning at night, can't sleep? Psychiatrist reveals why it's a big concern for your mental health

Do you often toss and turn in your sleep? Sleep is one of the fundamental pillars of both physical and mental health. It is not solely about rest and rejuvenation after a long day; it supports a wide range of bodily and psychological functions. Beyond the physiological aspect, sleep is also vital for mental well-being. Behaviours such as trouble falling asleep, tossing and turning or getting up frequently can also point to deeper issues, such as stress, anxiety or depression. Your sleep behaviour reveals a lot about your mental health. (Shutterstock)

Since getting good sleep is critical for staying healthy, neglecting it can have serious consequences for both the body and mind. This is why you need to pay closer attention to any unusual sleep habits.

To understand more about the connection between sleep and mental health, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Samant Darshi, an interventional psychiatrist at Yatharth Hospitals and director of Psymate Healthcare. According to him, problems with sleep can be tied to symptoms of depression.

Sleep's connection with mental health

Sleep takes a direct hit when one is depressed. (Pexels)

Sleep and mental health hold a bidirectional relationship. Different mental health disorders affect sleep in various ways.

“While people with a depression problem can easily have terminal insomnia, where they have difficulty sleeping because they usually get up in the middle of the night and are not able to sleep, people with anxiety disorders have difficulty falling asleep because of their worries, thus have initial insomnia,” he described.

Depression affects sleep differently, based on which stage one is experiencing. “Sleep cycles can also vary based on each type of depressive stage. In a patient with a depressive stage that is unipolar, the level of sleeping is usually low, which makes them tired," the psychiatrist shared. "Conversely, in a depressive stage, which is bipolar, patients can have a problem with hypersomnia."

How poor sleep impacts daily life

If you don't get adequate sleep, it can severely interfere with your daily life. Dr Darshi shared that cognitive functions are affected majorly, and along with it, one may also feel irritable, experience reduced energy, and struggle with poor concentration and lack of focus in everyday activities.

So getting quality sleep is very critical. Even minor inconveniences like tossing and turning, waking up a lot or being unable to fall asleep can signal underlying mental health issues. There is a bidirectional relationship between sleep and mental health, suggesting that poor sleep can worsen conditions like depression and anxiety, while in turn these conditions can further disturb sleep.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.