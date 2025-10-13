Stress eating often? Psychiatrist shares 6 tips to break the cycle of emotional binge eating

Do you impulsively scarf down food, voraciously inhaling an entire packet of chips without even realising it? Stress eating is real, whether it is the night before an exam, during a breakup or after coming back from a hectic work day. When one is emotionally charged, they often turn to food as a source of comfort. Your clean eating plans go out the window when you engage in emotional eating. This is why emotional regulation is essential. If you impulsively binge eat a lot, your eating habits may reveal a lot about your emotional state. (Picture credit: Freepik )

To understand more about what goes on in the mind of someone who stress eats a lot, Dr Nishtha Laspal, consultant psychiatrist at Kailash Hospital in Noida, told HT Lifestyle that this is a coping mechanism, something that temporarily dulls the sharp edges of overwhelming emotions.

ALSO READ: Psychiatrist explains how 'human library' builds empathy and human connection with the power of storytelling

Why is emotional eating?

So what exactly is emotional eating? According to Dr Laspal, when one eats food to manage emotion, there is no physical hunger. “Negative emotions such as anxiety, sadness, boredom, or stress disrupt regular eating patterns, often leading people to seek out comfort foods high in sugar, fat, and salt,” the psychiatrist elaborated. Stress eating is more about a psychological need than satisfying appetite, as a form of distraction from the charged-up emotions.

Further, it is not just in your head; there are physical changes in your body when you eat during stress, which further perpetuates the cycle.

The psychologist added, “Chronic stress and anxiety alter the body’s hormonal balance, especially cortisol, which increases appetite and cravings for calorie-dense, sugary foods. Eating such foods activates the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, increasing cortisol release, which further stimulates appetite for sugar- and fat-rich foods, perpetuating a cycle of stress eating and weight gain.”

6 tips to break the cycle of stress eating

So how do you break free from the cycle? Emotional eating may feel like you are trapped in a stress-guilt-repeat cycle, but you can reset your eating habits with the help of a few mindful changes.

Here are the 6 tips Dr Laspal shared:

Keeping a mood-and-food journal to track triggers, emotions, and food choices. Practising mindful eating by recognising true hunger and pausing before reaching for food. Seeking alternative coping mechanisms such as exercise, deep breathing, or connecting with friends. Building healthy routines to address boredom, fatigue, and loneliness, all common contributors to emotional eating. Removing tempting comfort foods from home and substituting them with healthier snacks. Acknowledging setbacks without guilt and focusing on gradual positive change.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.