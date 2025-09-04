Psychiatrist explains how 'human library' builds empathy and human connection with the power of storytelling

A conventional library is filled with books. But there's another side to the libraries you are used to. It’s the human library, and instead of books containing stories, it’s people who share their real-life experiences. Dr Zirak Marker, child, adolescent, and family psychiatrist, and Chief Medical Advisor at Mpower, told HT Lifestyle in an interview that in a human library, readers and books merge to become one- a human book. Human Library is a concept where people gather around and share their mental health journey with others, acting as 'human books.' (PC: Pexels)

ALSO READ: Suffering a reader's block? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to develop a reading habit

He said, "A human library is a social initiative in which people who share stories are called ‘human books’ (people, not physical). It is conversational, open and one-on-one. The true stories shared by the ‘human books’ often depict experiences of stigma, hardship, or being on the margins."

While this may be embraced widely lately, this is not a new concept. It has been around for two decades now, but the growing acceptance of conversations around mental health has brought it to the spotlight again. Dr Marker shared that the concept of Human Library first started in Copenhagen in 2000 to lend people instead of books to tackle prejudice through dialogue. The momentum has gained pace as the Human Library is inspiring empathy, inclusion and mental health awareness in India too.

What are the takeaways from a human library?

Human Library makes you feel less alone as you tell your stories and relate with others. (PC: Pexels)

The biggest power of a human library is human connection, and at the end of the day, humans are social beings, so that connection can be empowering. Dr Marker emphasised that in a human library, every participant feels ‘heard and seen' and most importantly, grief gets a new relatable perspective, becoming more manageable.

He further shared one of his clinical experiences, "As a mental health practitioner with 23 years of experience, I've seen how human connection can transform healing and resilience. Recently, I took part in the Mpowered Voice – Human Library initiative, where individuals shared not just emotional stories, but ones full of hope. One young listener told me, ‘I felt less alone knowing others face similar struggles. It made me see pain differently.’ What stood out most was the awareness, acceptance, and compassion these stories generated, fostering emotional regulation, mental health awareness, and belonging, especially among adolescents and young adults. It was a gentle reminder that healing often starts with being heard."

5 benefits of a human library

Much of a human library is rooted in storytelling and dialogue, with one-on-one conversations between a ‘Human Book’ and readers in the circle. This is not like usual counselling groups, which are often more structured and therapist-led. The latter is more geared towards problem-solving, while the human library aims to build empathy with a storytelling narrative. Because sometimes you just want to be heard instead of being told how to solve your problems.

Here are some other mental health benefits of a human library, as shared by the psychiatrist:

1. Reduces stigma

When people openly talk about their lived experience of mental health, identity, or adversity, it de-stigmatises others’ perspectives on these subjects.

Engaging in direct conversations breaks down stereotypes and promotes acceptance.

2. Increases mental health literacy

Readers are exposed to a real-life representative of a mental health condition, mindfulness and/or coping strategies, and the importance of seeking help when needed.

Readers begin to dispel myths around mental health and, instead, contextualise conversations around mental health more naturally.

3. Expands empathy and emotional intelligence

Hearing varied stories leads readers to become more aware of their emotional responses.

Readers start noting feelings and perspectives that they may not personally experience, and this can deepen relationships and strengthen emotional maturity.

4. Fosters social inclusion

Human Library allows for marginalised voices to be heard. It alleviates division between communities, encourages respect and solidarity, and diminishes experiences of feeling isolated or rejected.

5. Encourages reflective thinking

Readers frequently leave a human library collegial feeling reflective about their own personal beliefs, biases, and assumptions.

This awareness leads to personal growth, open-mindedness, and improved decision-making.

Lastly, the psychiatrist cited Dr A P J Abdul Kalam’s quote, especially relevant here: “One best book is equal to a hundred good friends, but one good friend is equal to a library.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.