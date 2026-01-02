Feeling stressed for no reason? US doctor shares 6 daily habits raising your cortisol levels: ‘Caffeine, skipped meals…’

If you find yourself feeling constantly stressed, on edge or emotionally drained without a clear trigger, the cause may not be a single big problem - but the quiet accumulation of everyday habits that keep your stress hormones switched on. Cortisol overload often builds gradually, driven by lifestyle patterns that disrupt the body’s natural rhythm and recovery cycles. The good news is that by identifying and regulating these daily behaviours, it’s possible to bring cortisol back into balance and manage stress more effectively. Overloading on screen time or caffeine can lead to heightened cortisol levels.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared six daily habits that are quietly disrupting your cortisol balance and increasing your body’s stress response. In an Instagram video shared on January 1, the physician explains, “Cortisol helps you handle stress, but daily habits can keep it elevated or disrupt its normal rhythm. This can affect sleep, metabolism, mood, and recovery. Elevated cortisol often comes from stacked daily stressors. Improving sleep, recovery, meal timing, and stimulant use lowers overall stress load.”

Sleep deprivation

Dr Sood highlights that adequate sleep helps suppress nighttime cortisol levels, while sleep deprivation causes these stress hormones to rise - adding unnecessary strain on the body. He explains, “Sleep normally suppresses cortisol at night. Even one night of total sleep loss raises evening cortisol, while chronic short sleep keeps late-day cortisol elevated and exaggerates stress responses the next day.”

Overtraining

While appropriate exercise can cause a short-term rise in cortisol, levels typically stabilise soon after. However, excessive training without adequate rest can keep cortisol elevated and disrupt the body’s stress balance. The physician explains, “Exercise briefly raises cortisol, then it should normalise. When training exceeds recovery, cortisol rhythms become abnormal, reflecting HPA axis dysregulation rather than healthy adaptation.”

Excess caffeine

Caffeine is a stimulant that boosts alertness by raising cortisol levels, and when combined with ongoing stress, its effects can compound - further amplifying the body’s stress response. According to Dr Sood, “Caffeine blocks adenosine, stimulating ACTH and cortisol release. Studies show cortisol stays elevated for hours, even in habitual users, especially with higher doses or added stress.”

Emotional stress

Dr Sood highlights that chronic psychological stress has a direct and sustained impact on cortisol levels, keeping them elevated over time. He explains, “Psychological stress directly activates the HPA axis. Chronic stress can keep cortisol elevated or dysregulated, impacting mood, cognition, and immune balance.”

Skipped meals

Skipping meals not only disrupts your metabolism but also raises cortisol levels. The physician elaborates, “Skipping meals, especially breakfast, is a metabolic stressor. Cortisol rises to maintain blood glucose, and habitual skipping alters normal cortisol rhythms.”

Screen overload

Excessive exposure to screens and blue light also alters cortisol rhythms and interferes with sleep. Dr Sood explains, “High screen time is linked to higher late-day cortisol. Blue light disrupts circadian timing, suppresses melatonin, worsens sleep, and indirectly raises evening cortisol.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.