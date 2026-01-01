Employee resigns within a week over family emergency, HR demands notice period pay: ‘I am really stressed’

A Reddit post by an employee in Hyderabad has started an online discussion after the employee said a company demanded notice period pay even though the resignation happened within a week due to a family emergency. The employee had recently joined the company but had to resign within seven days.(Pexels/Representational Image)

“Resignation within 7 days of joining. HR asked to pay notice period,” the caption of the post reads.

According to the post, the employee had recently joined the company but had to resign within seven days because of an urgent situation at home.

A formal resignation email was sent explaining the emergency. The employee also visited the office and returned the laptop and charger to the IT department, while keeping a photo and video as proof of the handover.

Despite this, HR reportedly said on a phone call that leaving without serving notice was “not acceptable” and demanded notice period pay.

“​I accidentally said ‘Ok’ on the call when HR mentioned the recovery. Does that count as a legal agreement to pay? I am really stressed due to the situation at home,” the post adds.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users reacting to the post shared mixed views. Many users said companies should show understanding when an employee leaves due to a genuine family emergency, especially within the first few days of joining.

One of the users commented, “You should consider the time the company will now spend hiring someone in your place.”

A second user commented, “Well, you won't really get any salary unless linking is done. Just communicate via email with them if needed and join the new company.”

“Well, just skip this job from your work experience. If you have not earned your salary, you have effectively worked there for free!” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)