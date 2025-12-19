Tech founder shares hard lesson after firing two interns he once backed: 'Bosses and interns can’t be friends'

A tech founder’s attempt to build a relaxed and supportive work culture has sparked an online discussion after he shared how excessive freedom with interns eventually backfired. The founder described the episode in detail in a Reddit post.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The founder described the episode in detail in a Reddit post, saying it started a few months ago with a LinkedIn hiring post.

After several interviews, one candidate was selected based on strong credentials and a trusted reference.

Two other applicants, close friends who had applied and interviewed together, were rejected despite showing enthusiasm and some good past projects.

Rejected candidates get a chance:

According to the founder, the two rejected candidates continued to follow up, requesting to join even as unpaid interns. After initial hesitation due to past experiences, the founder agreed to a one-month unpaid internship to assess their performance.

“I expected heavy hand-holding, guidance, and mentoring, and was mentally prepared for that, so I gave them easier tasks and extra time. Surprisingly, they did really well,” the post adds.

When the originally selected candidate completed his work and left, the founder decided to offer the two interns paid roles. They became the company’s first paid interns and were paid even during months with no client work.

“While I was working 12-14 hours a day, I made sure their work never really crossed 20-30 hours a week,” the post adds.

Hard lesson learned:

The founder said their stipends were increased more than once, bonuses were given, and responsibilities were expanded.

Work was fully remote, with no fixed hours, minimal meetings, and text-only communication.

Problems began after a further role and pay increase in October. Delays became common, responses took days, work quality declined, and follow-ups increased.

Long festival leaves were taken with short notice, and despite clear communication, performance did not improve.

The founder said the decision to terminate their roles was made this week.

Reflecting on the experience, the founder said the most painful part was how quickly commitment changed after growth and higher pay.

“Its sad, but I guess I have learned my lesson. Bosses and interns can’t be friends; professionalism matters. Too much freedom will be exploited eventually,” the post adds.

