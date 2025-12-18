Laid-off 30-year-old techie with 2.3 lakh salary says he doesn't want to code anymore

A techie earning a high salary shared a Reddit post about burnout following a layoff, highlighting career pressures and the challenges of changing paths in the software industry. Long hours, complex technical tasks, and constant performance pressure led to burnout.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The techie, who had four years of experience and worked as an SDE-2 (Software Development Engineer), shared the post after losing a role that paid around ₹2.3 lakh a month in hand.

“SDE2 laid off, thinking of pivoting away from coding,” the caption of the post reads.

Rethinking career at 30:

According to the post, the techie’s interest in hardcore coding had gradually faded over recent months.

“I’m feeling burnt out, and honestly, I want to take a break from deep technical work,” the post adds.

Long hours, complex technical tasks, and constant performance pressure led to burnout. Job opportunities were also limited, with an interview at a major global tech company stuck in scheduling for nearly two months.

During this period, the techie discovered strengths beyond coding, like clear communication, explaining ideas, and engaging with people. The techie also realised strong skills in selling ideas, problem-solving, and structured thinking.

“I’m open to working 8-10 hours a day, but I want to move away from pure coding. I’m a bit afraid to pivot at 30, but I don’t want to force myself into coding when my strengths clearly lie elsewhere,” the post adds.

Reddit reacts:

The post quickly drew attention online, with many people expressing support.

Some shared their own experiences of burnout and career pivots, while others offered advice on transitioning to non-coding roles or exploring consulting, sales, and analysis opportunities.

One user commented, “If you’re feeling burnt out, it might be worth switching domains or teams rather than making a full pivot.”

A second user commented, “I pivoted to SWE from a core engineering branch in my early thirties, and I'm very happy with the money I'm making now.”

“You’re not alone; this is a common and reasonable change point around 4 to 6 years of experience,” another user commented.

