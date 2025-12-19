Tired of stubborn cortisol belly? 5 breathing exercises to reduce stress

Stress has inadvertently become an integral part of our lives, whether at the workplace with looming deadlines or due to FOMO (fear of missing out) while doomscrolling. Cortisol is one of the primary hormones responsible for putting the body into a constant state of alertness, also called the ‘fight or flight response.’ Breathing exercises calm you down and lower cortisol in your body. (Freepik)

But cortisol levels for a prolonged period are not healthy and can negatively affect your health. Cortisol is beneficial only in short bursts, helping you take immediate action during stressful situations by boosting energy levels and sharpening focus. When cortisol remains high for a long time, you gain belly fat. The accumulation of fat around the abdominal area is called a cortisol belly.

There are people who think consuming less food than what the body requires will help them to lose weight faster - this is very dangerous. In face, there are food items that can help in reducing the belly fat faster when included in the diet.

This is not new as the association has been established a long time ago. As per one Yale study from 2000, chronic stress shows up as fat around the abdomen. Stress is so powerful that even non-overweight women may see fat buildup around the midsection. This means you don't have to be overweight to have stress-related belly fat. You can have a slender build but still get tummy fat.

Yoga steps in as an effective way to manage stress and regulate cortisol levels by calming the nervous system. Controlled breathing exercises particularly help to untangle all the coiled-up tension. While all exercises aid in alleviating stress levels, as per Harvard Health, yoga goes a step further by increasing a brain chemical called gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). This is associated with relaxation and emotional stability. Additionally, yoga and meditation also calm down the limbic system, the brain region linked to emotional reactions, so that you respond much more calmly to stress instead of being worked up.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, author, columnist, founder of Akshar Yoga Kendra, shared with HT Lifestyle 5 breathing exercises that one can do to reduce stress and manage the cortisol belly fat:

1. Bhastrika Pranayama

How to do it:

Rest against the wall with a straight back.

Start with very slow and deep breathing, taking approximately three seconds to fill the lungs to capacity.

Once inhaled, you gently hold the breath, as though you are holding a grand pillow of air in your hands.

Keep this breath-holding to 25 or thirty seconds, without difficulty.

Then breathe in and out gradually. Start with a few rounds.

Value: Over time of practice, the lungs get stronger, the oxygen circulation increases, and the stress hormones rise progressively, contributing to the maintenance of fat balance in the body.

2. Kapalbhati Pranayama

How to do it:

Sit down, relaxed position.

Start at a slow and steady pace with gentle and rhythmic exhalations via the nose, and the abdomen will automatically move.

Keep the inhalation passive.

Firstly, start with slow practice. A gradual increase in the intensity is achievable as the body gets used to it.

Value: Kapalbhati is an explicit supporter of brain clarity and mindfulness. An effective way of reducing cortisol and enhancing metabolic balance is to have a calm and strong mind that deals with stress.

3. Surya Nadi Bhedan

How to do it:

Sit in a steady posture.

Close the left nostril and inhale through the right one, and exhale through the same.

Keep the continuation of this sequence going for many rounds.

Value: The two nostrils are natural filters. The Surya Nadi becomes strong, leading to improved breathing, efficient digestion and the build-up of excess fat is minimised.

4. Anulom Vilom

How to do it:

Sit straight and relaxed.

Close the right nostril and inhale through the left nostril, then close the left nostril and exhale through the right.

Repeat this back-and-forth pattern.

Value: Anulom Vilom helps in strengthening nerves, relaxation of the mind and change of hormonal imbalance caused by stress.

5. Chandra Nadi Bhedan

How to do it:

Use the right hand to cover the right nostril.

Breathe in slowly through the left nostril and exhale through the same forcefully while closing the right nostril.

Do this continuously and at first, for one minute.

Extend the period with practicing.

Value: The breathing system gets enhanced. Even a slight positive change in the present-moment breathing will result in an enormous positive change in the amount of stress, hormonal equilibrium, and overall well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.