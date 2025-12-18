Cardiologist warns against heart attack spikes in winter, explains deadly link between smog, poor AQI and cardiac stress

During the holiday season, families gather around the table, enjoying the smell of delicious food in the chilly air and raising glasses to celebrate the health and happiness of loved ones. However, amid these celebrations, there is a serious concern: people can get sick during this festive time as they indulge in rich meals and drinks and keep busy schedules. This can unknowingly put extra strain on their hearts, increasing the risk of heart attack. A cardiologist has warned that the risk of heart attacks can increase during the holidays, particularly around Christmas and New Year’s. By understanding why heart attacks happen and recognising early warning signs, you can help protect yourself and your loved ones during the festive season and beyond. In addition to a sudden drop in temperature during winter, which can often reduce body temperature, this can lead to a sudden spike in blood pressure and a heart attack.(Shutterstock)

How does winter affect the heart?

The cold weather can directly impact the heart and blood vessels. When temperatures drop, blood vessels constrict to help keep the body warm. This makes the heart work harder and raises blood pressure. "For people with existing health problems, such as high cholesterol, prediabetes, stress, or those who don’t exercise much, this can lead to serious issues", Dr Niranjan Hiremath, Cardiovascular and Aortic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, tells Health Shots. Cold weather can exacerbate their already fragile health.

In cities such as Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, cold air alone is not the culprit. The air becomes filled with smog due to pollution. "Instead of floating away, this pollution settles near the ground due to a process called a temperature inversion. This creates a harmful layer of tiny particles that people inhale every day, worsening heart health," says the aortic surgeon. These small particles can enter the bloodstream and cause inflammation in blood vessels, making them fragile and more likely to clot.

Can air pollution affect your heart?

Cold air and polluted air can harm the heart, narrowing blood vessels and reducing oxygen supply in cold weather. At the same time, pollution causes inflammation that makes the heart work harder. "Even people who think they are healthy might notice unusual symptoms during winter, like fatigue, chest heaviness, or trouble breathing", says the cardiovascular surgeon. These signs are often overlooked, but they can indicate a serious heart condition.

Why does northern India face cold wave conditions in winter?

Air quality in northern India worsens in winter. Cities like Delhi are well known for their high levels of pollution. "This pollution comes from many sources, including vehicle emissions, construction dust, industrial waste, home heating methods, and burning crop waste", says Dr Hiremath. As the temperatures drop, these pollutants get trapped in the air. Pollution levels peak early in the morning, making it hard to breathe.

Many people overlook common winter symptoms, treating them as minor annoyances. However, these symptoms may indicate underlying health issues. "Signs like sudden tiredness, chest tightness, pain while walking, or unusual pressure around the shoulders often get overlooked", says the doctor. Misinterpreting these signs can lead to emergencies that might have been avoided with timely recognition and action.

An increasing number of younger adults in their 30s and 40s are facing heart problems in winter, even though older people have traditionally been seen as the most at risk. "This rise in risk is due to factors such as long work hours, chronic stress, irregular sleep, dehydration, and unhealthy habits, all of which are made worse by the cold winter weather", says the surgeon. Cardiologist warns that “winter does not directly cause heart disease; instead, it worsens underlying health issues that are often overlooked throughout the year.”

How to prevent a heart attack in winter?

Winter doesn’t have to be dangerous if you take the proper steps. The cardiologist shares some practical tips to reduce the risk of heart problems during winter:

Avoid sudden exposure to cold: Early mornings and late evenings are the coldest times of day, and pollution levels are usually highest then. To reduce the strain on your heart, limit your time outdoors during these hours. Engage in indoor exercise: Cold outdoor workouts can strain your heart. To stay safe, choose indoor activities or wait until mid-morning when it’s warmer for outdoor exercise. Dress wisely: Layering is important. Keeping your chest, neck, and head warm can help prevent sudden temperature changes, which is good for your heart health. Stay hydrated: In winter, people often drink less because they sweat less. Staying hydrated is important because it helps thin the blood and reduces the workload on the heart. Minimise exposure to pollution: Wearing masks during high-smog days and using air purifiers at home can help reduce exposure to harmful particles. Recognise warning signs: Be aware of your health. Don’t ignore early signs of heart problems. If you feel exhausted, chest tightness, or discomfort, seek medical help right away.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)