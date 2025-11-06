Delhi pulmonologist warns about winter's deadly duo, explains cold air and pollution can wreck your lungs: Warning signs

As winter descends, northern Indian cities face a hazardous mix of dense smog and plunging temperatures, creating a toxic environment for lungs. According to Dr Sushil Kumar Upadhyay, consultant pulmonologist at Kailash Deepak Hospital, New Delhi, this combination triggers 'cold-pollution respiratory stress', a condition marked by persistent cough, chest tightness, and shortness of breath. Also read | Foreigner’s grim take on Delhi air pollution as thick smog chokes city: ‘Could barely see the sun’ As winter sets in, Delhi's air quality tends to deteriorate, posing a significant threat to respiratory health. If you experience persistent or recurring symptoms of respiratory issues, consult a doctor to prevent long-term consequences. (Freepik)

What is cold-pollution respiratory stress?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Upadhyay, explained that cold air constricts airways, while pollutants inflame lungs, placing a dual burden on the respiratory system. This can lead to severe consequences, especially for people with asthma, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), or weakened immunity.

He said, “Every winter, dense smog and plunging temperatures create a hazardous environment for respiratory health in several northern Indian cities. Cold, stagnant air traps harmful particles, such as dust, smoke, and vehicle emissions, near the ground. This, in turn, makes it difficult for the lungs to access clean air. Moreover, this combination triggers what pulmonologists term cold-pollution respiratory stress — a condition marked by persistent cough, chest tightness, or shortness of breath that usually worsens during the winter months.”

According to him, cold air and poor air quality place a dual burden on the respiratory system: “While cold air constricts the airways, pollutants inflame the lungs. According to a WHO report, air pollution causes approximately 6.7 million premature deaths worldwide each year. Among these, many are due to respiratory and cardiovascular complications. Also, these effects are particularly severe for people with asthma, COPD, or weakened immunity, as the body’s capability to filter and exchange oxygen diminishes, increasing susceptibility to infections and long-term lung damage.”

Dr Upadhyay warns that early symptoms of respiratory stress can mimic a common cold, but persist or worsen with pollution exposure. Know the difference. (Made using Grok AI)

Don't ignore these warning signs

Early symptoms of respiratory stress often resemble a common cold, Dr Upadhyay shared. However, they persist or intensify with exposure to pollution, he added.

“Red flags include a persistent cough that lasts longer than three weeks, unexplained chest tightness, or shortness of breath even with little exertion. Wheezing or whistling during breathing might suggest airway constriction. Additionally, recurring lung infections, such as bronchitis or pneumonia, indicate underlying inflammation. Other warning signs include persistent fatigue, excessive mucus production, plus sleep disturbances caused by breathing difficulty. Prompt assessment by a pulmonologist may help prevent these early symptoms from progressing to severe chronic illness,” the pulmonologist said.

Early intervention is crucial

“Pulmonologists specialise in diagnosing and managing diseases affecting the lungs and airways. Many chronic conditions, such as COPD, interstitial lung disease, or asthma, progress silently in their early stages. Early consultation allows for timely treatment, slows disease progression, and improves quality of life. Additionally, specialists can evaluate oxygen levels and identify triggers such as pollution or allergens. Following this, they can recommend targeted therapies and lifestyle adjustments to reduce respiratory strain,” Dr Upadhyay said.

Cold weather complications

According to Dr Upadhyay, winter increases the risk of infections, including influenza, pneumonia, and bronchitis. “Dry, cold air irritates the respiratory tract. Consequently, this gives viruses and bacteria easy access to enter into the body. In asthmatics, cold exposure triggers bronchoconstriction. It is a condition that tightens the airway muscles, causing wheezing and breathlessness. Contrarily, COPD patients usually experience worsened symptoms during winter, as cold air and pollution thicken mucus and reduce oxygen flow. Even healthy individuals may experience unusual fatigue or congestion due to prolonged exposure to smog,” he said.

How pollution exacerbates respiratory stress

Dr Upadhyay explained how air pollutants from traffic, industrial emissions, and crop burning can penetrate deep into the lungs. He said, “Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) has the ability to reach the alveoli and enter the bloodstream, leading to inflammation and an increased risk of chronic respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. While nitrogen dioxide irritates the airways, sulphur dioxide causes coughing and chest discomfort. Children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable. Wintertime atmospheric stagnation also leads to pollutant buildup, enhancing exposure and related health outcomes.”

What can you do for healthy lungs?

According to Dr Upadhyay, preventive strategies play an important role in reducing respiratory complications. “Limiting outdoor activity during high-pollution days, using indoor air purifiers, and wearing masks when outside can decrease pollutant exposure. Practices such as regular breathing exercises, adequate hydration, and the use of humidifiers not only help maintain airway moisture. Rather, these measures also improve lung function. A diet rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods, such as turmeric, citrus fruits, apples, green tea, and lentils, can boost immunity. Additional strategies, such as smoking cessation, timely flu and pneumonia vaccinations, and regular pulmonary check-ups, further enhance respiratory resilience,” he shared.

Stay vigilant

Dr Upadhyay said that respiratory challenges brought on by cold weather and air pollution go beyond people with chronic lung issues, affecting anyone exposed to poor air quality. “Persistent or recurring symptoms, however mild, should be evaluated by a healthcare professional to prevent potential long-term consequences. Pulmonologists consistently advocate for heightened caution during winter and recommend timely interventions alongside routine preventive care. Sustained lung health during the colder months depends on public awareness, early detection, and proactive measures despite the presence of seasonal haze and chill,” Dr Upadhyay concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.