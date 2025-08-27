Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Want to improve lung health? Pulmonologist recommends these 5 simple breathing exercises

ByTapatrisha Das
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 02:20 pm IST

From equal breathing to rib stretch, here are a few breathing exercises that you can do at home, to improve lung capacity and health.

Healthy lungs are vital for overall well-being, yet we often neglect them until problems arise. Incorporating simple breathing exercises into your routine can help keep your lungs strong and functioning well. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, critical care and pulmonology head, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Breathing exercises are an easy, free, and efficient means of building your respiratory system, increasing oxygen supply, and keeping lung capacity in tip-top shape.” Also read | Pranayama for improved blood circulation: 6 essential breathing exercises of Yoga for heart health

Incorporate deep breathing exercises into your day.(Pexels)
Incorporate deep breathing exercises into your day.(Pexels)

Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover further explained breathing exercises that can be done at home:

1. Diaphragmatic breathing (belly breathing)

Also referred to as abdominal breathing, this exercise involves your diaphragm for more efficient inhalation. Sit or recline and put one hand on your belly and the other on your chest, then breathe in deeply through your nose so your belly goes up. Breathe out slowly with pursed lips. Do this 5–10 minutes a day to enhance lung efficiency and minimize shortness of breath.

2. Pursed-lip breathing

This method helps keep airways open longer, making it easier to move air in and out. Inhale slowly through your nose for two counts, then purse your lips as if blowing out a candle and exhale for four counts. It’s especially beneficial for people with COPD or asthma and can be used during physical activity to control breathing.

With simple breathing exercises, we can ensure to keep our lungs healthy.(Image by Freepik)
With simple breathing exercises, we can ensure to keep our lungs healthy.(Image by Freepik)

3. Equal breathing (sama vritti)

This exercise, inspired by yoga, balances inhalation and exhalation time, which leads to peaceful and stable breathing. Breathe in through your nose for a four-count, and breathe out through your nose for the same count. Gradually, you can raise the count to six or eight to enhance lung capacity and stress relief. Also read | 12 ways and exercises to manage your respiratory health during end of winters

4. Rib stretch

This exercise opens your chest cavity and increases elasticity of the lungs. Stand or sit up straight, exhale fully, then inhale slowly, filling up your lungs as much as possible. Hold the breath for 10–15 seconds, then exhale slowly. Do it three times to facilitate overall lung expansion.

5. Humming breathing (bhramari pranayama)

Breathe in deeply through your nose, then exhale slowly humming softly. This vibration relaxes airway muscles, enhances airflow, and lessens stress—a wonderful option for lung health and mood well-being.

“Do these exercises in a clean, ventilated area, ideally first thing in the morning when the air is fresher. Regular repetition can make your respiratory system stronger, enhance oxygen exchange, and keep your lungs healthier longer,” the pulmonologist added. Also read | Yoga for lungs: Effective exercises for enhancing lung capacity and easing breathing

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

