Yoga experts claim that this fitness practice offers a holistic approach to improving lung capacity and managing respiratory conditions by combining breathing techniques, strengthening exercises, stress reduction and mindful movement. In other words, Yoga offers several benefits for improving lung capacity and easing symptoms of respiratory conditions. Yoga for lungs: Effective exercises for enhancing lung capacity and easing breathing (Photo by Mor Shani on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, asserted that by incorporating Yoga into a regular routine, individuals can experience enhanced respiratory function, reduced symptoms and improved overall well-being. Here's how -

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!