Cardiac, respiratory ailments rise across age groups: Doctors

With the continued deterioration of the air quality in the Capital, hospitals are reportedly seeing a sharp rise in respiratory and cardiac complaints across all age groups. Doctors from across leading hospitals have cautioned residents against early morning and late evening walks when pollution levels peak, and have urged people to take preventive measures such as wearing masks, using air purifiers, and consuming antioxidant-rich food items. A blanket of smog in Delhi on Monday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

“Whoever is coming to the OPD (out patient department) now says that ever since the AQI levels have gone up, their cough, breathlessness, chest tightness, and nasal congestion have all significantly worsened. The common symptoms include cough, cold, sore throat, burning eyes, heavy-headedness, and breathlessness. Those already suffering from respiratory ailments are experiencing aggravation in symptoms,” Dr Vivek Nangia, head of Pulmonology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, said.

Nangia further warned that prolonged exposure to toxic air can accelerate lung aging, reduce life expectancy, and increase the risk of chronic respiratory diseases, lung cancer, heart attacks, and even brain strokes. “While vulnerable groups remain those below five years and above 65, even youngsters are now being affected because they step out daily for work and other activities.”

Similarly, Dr Akshay Budhraja, senior consultant and HOD, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, said, “It has been two weeks since Diwali, but the pollution level continues to remain very high. Most patients we see daily complain of cough, breathing trouble, burning sensation in the eyes and throat, and chest congestion. Earlier, it was mostly the elderly, but now children and young adults are coming in with recurring coughs and wheezing.”

For those who work outdoors, including shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers, traffic police personnel, and office-goers, Dr Budhraja advised wearing N95 or N99 masks, staying hydrated, washing face after work, and avoiding heavy exertion during early mornings or late evenings. “Dietary habits also play a crucial role. People must eat fruits and green vegetables regularly to build immunity,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, Dr Nikhil Modi, senior consultant, Respiratory and Critical Care, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, “Even those without a prior history of respiratory illness report breathlessness with minimal exertion. It’s no longer limited to the elderly, we’re seeing young adults, teenagers, and children being equally affected.”

Children, doctors warn, are among the worst affected. Dr Medha, paediatrician at Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, said, “Delhi’s current pollution levels pose a serious health risk for children. Their immune systems are more vulnerable, and we are seeing a steep rise in respiratory problems like bronchitis, wheezing, and asthma attacks. Many are also suffering from sore throats, eye irritation, and disturbed sleep. Long-term exposure can impair lung function and even impact concentration.” She urged parents to keep children indoors during high pollution hours, use air purifiers, and ensure proper masking outdoors.

Further, government hospitals including AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital continue to see an increase in cases of respiratory distress. “RML also has a dedicated pollution clinic, which a specialised facility to address pollution-related health issues through four departments: respiratory, dermatology, eye care, and psychiatry,” an official from the hospital said.