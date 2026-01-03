Indore physician warns ‘never ignore vitamin B12 deficiency’; shares how it can lead to serious long term health issues

Many of us don’t pay attention to vitamin B12, but it’s a powerhouse nutrient your body needs for energy, brain function, and overall health. Ignoring it can cause tiredness, brain fog, nerve issues, and more. Dr Chetan Kothari, a general physician based in Indore with 25+ years of experience, shares in his January 1 Instagram post how ignoring B12 deficiency can have long-term consequences and explains how it impacts overall well-being. (Also read: Faridabad oncologist warns ‘lung cancer rising among women under 50’, even in those who never smoked a cigarette ) Timely B12 testing essential for energy and brain health, says physician.(Freepik)

Common signs of vitamin B12 deficiency

“I’m going to talk to you today about vitamin B12 deficiency and how it can cause certain symptoms,” Dr Kothari said. He explained, “It can lead to numbness or tingling in the body, and sometimes, even while driving, you might suddenly feel dizzy. These may seem like minor issues, but they shouldn’t be ignored.”

The doctor stressed that even small signs need attention. “Sudden bouts of dizziness or other mild symptoms shouldn’t be overlooked. If any of these signs appear, a B12 level test should be done as soon as possible. The good news is that it can be detected with a simple blood test, and the treatment is straightforward. Something so small can cause major issues if left unchecked.”

How can timely intervention help

Dr Kothari added that timely intervention not only helps prevent serious health complications but also ensures better energy levels, improved brain function, and overall well-being. He encouraged people to be proactive about their B12 levels and consult a doctor if they notice any unusual symptoms.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.