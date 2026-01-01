Faridabad oncologist warns ‘lung cancer rising among women under 50’, even in those who never smoked a cigarette

Lung cancer is quietly rewriting its own rulebook. Once labelled an elderly male smoker’s disease, it is now increasingly affecting women under 50, many of whom have never smoked a cigarette in their lives. Across several countries, lung cancer rates in younger women now match or even exceed those in men of the same age group. This trend cannot be explained by smoking alone, and that is what makes it worrying. Lung cancer rates among women under 50 are increasing, often surpassing those in men.(Freepik)

According to 2025 statistics from the American Cancer Society, lung cancer among women under 65 surpassed that of men for the first time in 2021. Overall, cancer incidence among individuals aged 0 to 49 has historically been higher in females, primarily due to breast cancer. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 'why young Malaysians are losing their kidneys'; some as young as 40 )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sunny Jain, Senior Consultant and Head of Medical Oncology at Accord Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad, NCR, shares insights on the rising trend of lung cancer among women under 50, along with early warning signs and preventive measures.

Why lung cancer in women under 50 rising

“Modern lifestyles and environments are playing a decisive role in the rising incidence of lung cancer among women,” says Dr Sunny. “Air pollution, particularly fine particulate matter that penetrates deep into the lungs, is now a proven cause of lung cancer. In Indian cities, pollution levels routinely exceed safe limits," he adds.

According to Dr Sunny, at home, prolonged exposure to kitchen smoke from biomass fuels, poor ventilation, and passive smoking continues to put women at risk. Add to this changing smoking habits, like increased use of filtered and light cigarettes that drive cancer to the outer parts of the lung, and the risk multiplies.

Lung cancer is increasingly affecting women under 50, particularly non-smokers. (Freepik)

Dr Jain explains that biology also plays a significant role. “Women, particularly Asian women, are more likely to develop adenocarcinoma, a subtype of lung cancer that often occurs in non-smokers. These cancers frequently carry genetic mutations that drive cancer growth even without heavy tobacco exposure. Hormonal factors and differences in how women metabolise toxins may further increase susceptibility. The result is a younger, non-smoking woman walking into an oncology clinic with advanced lung cancer, a scenario that is no longer rare.”

Warning signs women must not ignore

“One of the biggest dangers is delay,” Dr Jain warns. “Symptoms are often dismissed as pollution-related cough, asthma, allergy, or recurrent infection. Many women are diagnosed at an advanced stage because neither patients nor doctors suspect lung cancer early.”

He lists the red flags that should prompt immediate evaluation:

A cough lasting more than six to eight weeks

New or progressively worsening breathlessness

Coughing up blood

Chest pain or repeated infections in the same lung area

Unexplained weight loss or persistent fatigue

Hoarseness of voice or unexplained bone and shoulder pain

“Repeated antibiotics and cough syrups without a chest scan can cost precious time,” Dr Jain cautions. “Persistent respiratory symptoms in women, smokers or not, need proper lung imaging, not reassurance alone.”

Dr Jain emphasises that lung cancer among women, especially under 50, is on the rise, often in non-smokers.(Freepik)

Treatment options

“The good news is that lung cancer in women is often biologically more treatable,” he adds. “Early-stage disease can be cured with surgery or precise radiotherapy. In advanced stages, modern cancer care has changed outcomes dramatically.”

Dr Jain notes that molecular testing has become central to treatment. “Many younger women have tumours with targetable genetic changes, allowing the use of oral targeted medicines that control disease for years with a good quality of life. Immunotherapy and well-designed chemo-immunotherapy combinations have further improved survival. In real-world practice, selected patients with advanced disease are now living far longer than was imaginable a decade ago.”

“Lung cancer is now one of the leading causes of cancer death in women, in some regions claiming more lives than breast, ovarian, and cervical cancers combined,” says Dr Jain. “The rise among women under 50, many of them non-smokers, is a public health warning we cannot ignore. Awareness, early evaluation of symptoms, cleaner air, and timely access to modern treatment can change this story. Lung cancer in women is no longer rare, no longer predictable, and no longer untreatable if caught in time," he concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.